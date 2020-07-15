HRD Ministry issues ‘Pragyata’ guideline for digital education, children will now study in 8 stages

new Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday issued ‘Pragyata’ (PRAGYATA) guidelines on digital education through online medium. The Knowledge Guidelines include eight stages of online and digital education, including planning, review, arrangement, guidance, yak (talk), assign, track, and appreciation. These eight steps guide the planning and implementation of digital education in a phased manner with examples. Also Read – HRD Ministry Releases Guidelines For Digital Education ‘Pragyaata’, Know What It Contains

Union Minister Nishank said, 'Pragyata' guidelines have been developed from the perspective of students, which are focused on online, mixed or digital education for the students present at home due to the lockdown. These guidelines issued on digital or online education provide a detailed action plan or indication to advance online education to enhance the quality of education. These guidelines will be relevant and useful to diverse groups of stakeholders including school leaders, teachers, parents, teachers' instructors and students.

Introducing 'PRAGYATA': Guidelines on #DigitalEducation for school heads, teachers, parents, and students containing recommended screen time for children, tips on coping with mental / physical stress during #DigitalLearning & more.

The guidelines emphasize the use of NCERT’s alternative academic calendar, both for students who have digital devices and also for students who have limited access or no access to digital devices, Nishank said. has given.

All schools in the country are closed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. More than 24 crore children enrolled in schools are being affected by this. This way the children can lose their chances of learning due to the schools being closed like this even further. To reduce the impact of the epidemic on education, Nishank said, schools not only have to devise new models of re-education by changing the way they teach and teach so far, but also at home schooling and schooling. An appropriate method of imparting quality education to children through a healthy mix would also have to be introduced.

