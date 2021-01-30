Hrithik Roshan Set to Star in Indian Adaptation of ‘The Night Supervisor’

Prime Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is about to star in the Indian adaptation of John Le Carré’s spy drama “The Night Supervisor,” Selection can reveal.

Roshan will play an Indian model of the Jonathan Pine character, who was performed by Tom Hiddleston (“Avengers: Endgame”) in the 2016 adaptation, which aired on the BBC and AMC, and was produced by The Ink Manufacturing facility.

The Indian adaptation is produced by Banijay Asia and can begin capturing in Mumbai in April, with worldwide places to comply with after journey turns into simpler. Roshan’s representatives and The Ink Manufacturing facility didn’t reply to Selection’s requests for remark by press time. Banijay U.Ok. and Banijay Asia declined to remark.

Executives shut to the deal instructed Selection that an official announcement is imminent. Although not confirmed, the Indian model of the property is probably going to land at India’s high streamer, Disney Plus Hotstar. Sandeep Modi, who co-created and co-directed hit Hotstar sequence “Aarya,” is due to direct.

“The Night Supervisor” is a 1993 novel by British grasp of espionage John Le Carré, who died in December 2020. The story follows the night time supervisor of a luxurious lodge, a former soldier, who’s recruited by a authorities espionage group, to infiltrate the inside circle of an arms vendor.

The e book was tailored for the BBC and AMC by David Farr (“McMafia”) and the sequence was directed by Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”). Alongside Hiddleston, the all-star forged additionally included Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Hugh Laurie (“Roadkill”), Elizabeth Debicki (“Tenet”) and Tom Hollander (“Us”). The sequence gained a number of Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys.

Roshan’s final launch was “Struggle” (2019), which collected $65 million worldwide. He’s reuniting with “Struggle” director Siddharth Anand for “Fighter” alongside Deepika Padukone (“Chhapaak”). Anand and Roshan beforehand labored collectively on “Bang Bang,” the official Bollywood adaptation of “Knight and Day.”

Roshan is represented by The Gersh Company.