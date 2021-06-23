Hrithik Roshan Stocks Video Saying Krrish 4 Priyanka Chopra Says About The Movie

Hrithik Roshan has introduced to grow to be Krish’s fourth franchise to mark 15 years of Krish. Priyanka Chopra has additionally posted a number of posts at the of entirety of 15 years of Krish.

Hrithik Roshan has introduced to grow to be the fourth franchise of his superhit movie Krish. It’s been 15 years since Krish was once relayed on Wednesday and hrithik has introduced Krrish 4 at the identical instance. He shared a brief video clip from his social media care for. Priyanka Chopra has additionally posted a number of posts at the of entirety of 15 years of Krish.

Saying Krish 4, Hrithik Roshan wrote in his tweet, ‘Previous has handed. Now let’s see what’s at some point #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4.’ The video displays Hrithik Roshan’s Krish avatar doing away with his masks and throwing it on the display screen.

Krish was once launched in 2006 which was once the second one movie in Hrithik Roshan’s superhero franchise. Previous the movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ got here out by which rohit mehra (Hrithik Roshan)’s personality turns into miraculous mendacity with miraculous powers after assembly an alien. The movie was once directed through Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan.

Koi Mil Gaya starred Preity Zinta and Rekha within the movie and the movie got here out within the yr 2003. Priyanka Chopra was once noticed within the movie Krish. At the of entirety of 15 years of the movie, Priyanka Chopra tweeted on behalf of the crew, ‘A movie we fell in love with 15 years in the past and nonetheless celebrates it these days. Krish has been in for 15 years, a film that had a large number of motion, romance and emotion. ’

In some other tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote on behalf of the crew, ‘From Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra’s chemistry, its motion scenes. The entirety about Krish makes it an evergreen favorite movie. ’

Krish was once adopted through Krish 3 which starred Priyanka Chopra in addition to Kangana Ranaut. Krish franchise is thought of as to be the tale of bollywood’s best possible superhero.

