HRVY confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

And the 11th movie star set to glide into the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 ballroom is…HRVY!

He’s the newest movie star to hitch this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, with 10 different celebrities already confirmed to be collaborating.

HRVY, actual title Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is a singer, YouTube star and former presenter of CBBC’s Friday Obtain.

He has a formidable social media following and is thought for collaborating with Jonas Blue on his single Youthful and beforehand supported Little Combine on their Salute tour.

He has launched a number of singles since he was signed to Common Music, along with his largest hit Private racking up over 250 million views on YouTube.

It’s going to be a busy the rest of 2020, as not solely is he showing on Strictly however he may also be releasing his debut album titled Can Anyone Hear Me? in September.

He’ll be a part of boxer Actress Caroline Quentin, sports activities star Jason Bell, The Needed musician Max George, ITV journalist Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams, comic Invoice Bailey, presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Whereas earlier sequence have seen as much as 15 celebs compete for the Glitterball trophy, this 12 months’s contest is prone to function fewer well-known faces: as beforehand confirmed, the 2020 present be barely shorter because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Strictly mentioned: “To make sure we ship the excessive requirements audiences know and love, and in mild of the continuing concerns round COVID-19, this 12 months’s sequence of Strictly may have a barely shorter run than traditional.

“The security of our solid and crew is of the utmost significance to us and additional updates might be made sooner or later.”

The coronavirus additionally signifies that decide Bruno Tonioli – who lives within the LA – will solely have the ability to seem in some instalments remotely.

Talking about his position on this 12 months’s sequence, Tonioli mentioned: “I completely adore being a part of Strictly and may’t wait to see what unbelievable dancing this 12 months has in retailer! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, however I’m excited to be concerned as a lot as I presumably can. There was no cha-cha-chance I’d miss out!”

Though viewers can count on a shorter sequence, will probably be a historic one, with Nicola Adams set to function Strictly’s first-ever same-sex couple.

Chatting with BBC Breakfast presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin concerning the announcement, she mentioned: “It’s positively time for change. It’s positively time to maneuver on and be extra various, and this can be a sensible step in the appropriate route.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this 12 months.