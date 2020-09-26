Hsin-Chien Huang’s ‘Bodyless’ Wins at Paris’ NewImages Festival

The immersive VR piece “Bodyless,” director Hsin-Chien Huang’s dreamlike exploration of his personal childhood rising up below Taiwanese martial regulation, took dwelling high honors at Paris’ NewImages Festival on Friday night. Together with its newly minted Masque d’Or for finest VR work, the 25-minute piece walked away with €6,000 ($6,978) in prize cash.

Led by French music producer and composer Jean-Michel Jarre, this 12 months’s jury – which additionally included administrators Julie Bertuccelli, Jérémy Clapin and Alice Diop alongside actor Vimala Pons – honored two movies with a second place tie, providing the particular jury prize to each Ainslee Robson’s exploration of Ethiopian-American id “Ferenj: A Graphic Memoir in VR,” and Fabito Rychter and Amir Admoni’s wryly surrealist “Gravity VR.”

Jarre’s jury additionally awarded Marie Blondiaux and Charles Ayats’ interactive challenge “MOA – My Personal Assistant,” which was tailored from a novel by French author Alain Damasio, and which made its world premiere at the NewImages Festival, with the particular jury prize for augmented actuality.

The three jury prize winners will every obtain €3000 ($3,489) in prize cash.

On the trade aspect, NewImages’ second XR Financing Market hosted 40 challenge pitches, with Nihaarika Negi’s immersive theatre/VR hybrid piece “A Metropolis of Foxes,” produced Tamanoir Immersive Studio, profitable the prize for this 12 months’s high challenge in improvement. Chosen by a panel of trade determination makers, the challenge can be included within the Kaleidoscope Slate Funding program for 2020.

For the second 12 months in a row, NewImages partnered with the Kaohsiung Movie Festival and the French Workplace in Taipei for a three-month VR residency program that features mentoring periods and €30,000 ($34,894) in funding. This 12 months’s laureate is director Hayoun Kwon, who’s mounting his challenge “The Guardians of Jade Mountain” with Balthazar Auxietre and Richard Turco of Innerspace VR.

The third version of NewImages started on Sept. 23 and can run till Sept. 27.