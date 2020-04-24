HTC debuts Vive Cosmos Elite, Play, and XR models, plus new faceplates

Regardless of its distinctive modular design, HTC’s $699 Vive Cosmos VR headset had a rocky rollout final 12 months, in equal components due to its premium worth and varied software program points, together with monitoring issues. Fortunately, HTC isn’t giving up on the idea — as a substitute, it’s asserting three new fashions within the household, in addition to three faceplates that can allow a headset to “develop” with the consumer over time.

The core Cosmos expertise is identical from mannequin to mannequin, together with 2880 x 1700 complete decision with “all-new LCD panels” that decrease the display door impact of black gaps between pixels. Every has a flip-up visor so you possibly can simply drop in and out of VR as wanted, and the flexibility to swap the entrance faceplate so as to add new options.

Priced at $899, Vive Cosmos Elite (proven above) lets customers select to forego the inside-out monitoring of the usual Cosmos, as a substitute counting on SteamVR Lighthouse base stations and a new Exterior Monitoring Faceplate. Elite will ship with that faceplate preinstalled, plus two SteamVR base stations and two basic Vive controllers. It is going to help however not embrace the Vive Wi-fi Adapter and Vive Tracker.

Elite shall be out there on February 24 for preorder and launched earlier than the top of March. Within the second quarter of 2020, the Exterior Monitoring Faceplate shall be out there for $199 as an improve for Vive Cosmos and Vive Cosmos Play.

Picture Credit score: HTC

Vive Cosmos Play shall be launched as an entry-level headset “to start out prospects on their VR journey,” supporting “entry-level VR adventures and functions.” Will probably be “extra inexpensive” for companies and museums, however at this level it’s unclear how way more inexpensive it will likely be or whether or not it’s going to omit controllers or different frills to get to the cheaper price level.

One change HTC is flagging for Play is a downgrade to a four-camera inside-out monitoring system, fairly than the six-camera system present in the usual Cosmos. Within the new configuration, the highest and backside cameras disappear, leaving 4 cameras in a horizontal line throughout the left, entrance, and proper sides. HTC will promote the unique six-camera faceplate as a standalone accent subsequent quarter, enabling Play customers to improve for $199. Extra particulars shall be out there “within the coming months.”

Picture Credit score: HTC

Final, however not least, Vive Cosmos XR will allow builders and later finish customers to increase Cosmos’ capabilities past VR into the augmented actuality realm. Preliminary photos counsel this mannequin will remove Cosmos’ up- and down-facing entrance cameras in favor of two extra cameras pointing instantly forwards. That’s a complete of 4 — two for monitoring and two for the consumer’s passthrough imaginative and prescient.

Out there as both a whole standalone package deal or a faceplate for different Cosmos models, XR guarantees to make use of as much as 100 levels of the headset’s area of view to mix real-world and digital visuals, utilizing “high-quality XR passthrough cameras” to attain the feat. Neither pricing nor a shopper launch date are but out there for XR, however HTC plans to launch extra info at GDC and provide a developer package within the second quarter.