Huayi Brothers’ Wang Zhongjun Resigns From Huayi Tencent Entertainment

Huayi Brothers Co-Founder and Chairman Wang Zhongjun has resigned from his put up as government chairman of the board at Huayi Tencent Entertainment, the latter firm introduced Friday. He’ll step down subsequent Tuesday as a result of he “must concentrate on different issues,” it mentioned.

Wang will likely be vacating his Huayi Tencent roles as government director and chairman of the board, in addition to his positions as each chairman and member of the corporate’s nomination and company governance committees. The corporate mentioned there are “no disagreements” between Wang and the remainder of its board of administrators.

Yuen Hoi Po, Huayi Tencent’s CEO and government director, will non permanent assume Wang’s duties. A brand new chairman will likely be elected “as quickly as doable” to fill Wang’s position.

His resignation nonetheless augurs poorly for the declining Huayi Brothers, China’s oldest and main personal manufacturing firm. Regardless of having produced “The Eight Hundred,” the world’s top-grossing title of 2020, the agency has reported a streak of annual losses and was additional clobbered within the first half of final yr by the pandemic. After losses of $155 million in 2018 and a whopping $565 million in 2019, its veteran movie division CEO Jerry Ye resigned final April.

Wang’s abrupt departure comes only a week after Liu Xiaobin, the director and CEO of Huayi competitor Wanda Movie, introduced his resignation from these roles and the corporate board’s technique and nomination committees attributable to “private causes.”

Wang’s Shenzhen-listed Huayi Brothers was beforehand the most important stakeholder in Hong Kong-listed Huayi Tencent, however bought 13.17% of its shares final November, bringing its stake down to five%. Yuen, who holds 17.76% of shares, is now Huayi Tencent’s largest stakeholder, and Tencent is now second largest.

Huayi Tencent is an investor within the Korean sci-fi blockbuster “Area Sweepers” and the Russo brothers’ upcoming “Cherry,” which can seem this yr on Netflix and Apple TV+, respectively. It additionally has stakes within the David Silverman-directed animation “Extinct” and Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” in accordance with its web site. It holds a 31% stake in Korea’s HB Entertainment.