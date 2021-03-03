Hugh Grant Cast as Villain in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Film

Hugh Grant has been solid as the villain in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s untitled “Dungeons & Dragons” movie adaptation.

Grant will play the principle antagonist in the movie, which is being collectively produced and financed by eOne and Paramount. Sophia Lillis, identified for her work in “Uncle Frank,” the “It” movies and Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This,” has additionally joined the mission.

Sophia Lillis

Sebastian Kim / AUGUST

Grant and Lillis be part of an already star-studded solid together with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Web page.

Based mostly off of Hasbro’s wildy in style sport franchise from Wizards of the Coast, the “Dungeons & Dragons” adaptation will dive into the sport’s magical world of elves, people, bards, orcs — and naturally, dragons. Nevertheless, it stays to be seen if the movie’s storyline will happen totally in the sport’s fantasy world or contain the game-playing facet.

Greater than 50 million followers have interacted with or performed the “Dungeons & Dragons” sport because it was first printed 46 years in the past, and the franchise has advanced to incorporate video video games, digital gameplay and livestreams on Twitch and YouTube.

Grant most lately starred in HBO’s hit present “The Undoing” and is presently in manufacturing on Man Ritchie’s newest mission, the motion thriller “5 Eyes,” which marks their third collaboration.

Administrators Goldstein and Daley additionally wrote the script, with Jeremy Latcham producing by means of his cope with studio eOne, and Hasbro’s Brian Goldner additionally producing.

Grant is repped by CAA and The Lede Firm. Lillis is repped by Untitled Leisure, CAA and legal professional Ryan LeVine.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.