Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman Own This Manhattan House in ‘The Undoing’

The one factor extra placing than Nicole Kidman’s jawline on the brand new HBO sequence “The Undoing” is the featured structure! Although simply two of the scheduled six episodes have aired up to now, a large number of gorgeous areas have graced the foreground and background of the New York-set present. The townhouse owned by famend {couples} therapist Grace Fraser (Kidman) and her husband, pediatric oncologist Jonathan (Hugh Grant), is very noteworthy. The good-looking five-story construction screams upper-crust Manhattan society and serves as an ideal juxtaposition for Jonathan’s darkish secret life, which Grace begins to uncover after he goes lacking following the brutal slaying of a fellow dad or mum on the Frasers’ son’s faculty in episode one.

The dwelling, it seems, is precisely the place “The Undoing” purports it to be! A outstanding “No. 8” handle marking is plainly seen sculpted into the entrance door framing in one of many sequence’ opening scenes which depicts the Fraser household’s seemingly idyllic life. And in episode two, “The Lacking,” Detective Paul O’Rourke (Michael Devine) interrogates Grace about Jonathan’s whereabouts by asking “Is he in your house on E. 63rd?” Certain sufficient, the luxury pad will be discovered at 8 E. 63rd St. on Manhattan’s trendy Higher East Aspect.

You, too, could make like Frasers as a result of the nine-bedroom, 12-bath (9 full, three half), 10,000-square-foot residence is at present on the market! Provided by Louise C. Beit of Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty, the neo-English classical property comes with a steep $29,995,000 price ticket. That’s about $3,000 per sq. foot, which is greater than two occasions Manhattan’s common. However you get what you pay for, as they are saying, as a result of the townhouse is really one in all a sort!

Per newspaper stories of the day, the stately residence was constructed for outstanding diplomat/U.S. Ambassador to the UK Joseph Hodges Choate in 1899 by architect C.P.H. Gilbert (who additionally gave us the Harry F. Sinclair House from “Merciless Intentions,” the Otto Kahn Mansion from “A Good Homicide,” and 1067 Fifth Avenue from “Ransom”).

