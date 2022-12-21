Hugh Jackman confirms one of the biggest theories for Deadpool 3 that explains his inconsistency with Logan

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for a key element of Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman has confirmed in a new interview that Deadpool 3 will not conflict with the events of the 2017 film Logan, thanks to Marvel’s flexibility in timelines, hinting at the possibility that time travel plays a key role in the new film.

“It’s all because of this device that they have in the Marvel world of moving through timelines,” Jackman told SiriusXM. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So I don’t have to mess up the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans as well.”

Hugh Jackman has revealed that ‘DEADPOOL 3’ will utilize a Time Travel device throughout the film. ? (via: @SIRIUSXM) pic.twitter.com/h52SX4lHQK — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) December 20, 2022

Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds’ mercenary in Deadpool 3, which hits theaters in November 2024. Jackman’s return it came as a surprise to most fans due to the events of Logan. In that film, directed by James Mangold, Jackman’s Wolverine marked his conclusion. The celebrated actor’s sendoff was perfect, but Jackman isn’t quite ready to hang up his claws just yet.

In September, Ryan Reynolds revealed in a social media post that Hugh Jackman would be returning as the character, thus fulfilling a crossover the two actors have had in mind for some time (and no, X-Men Origins: Wolverine doesn’t count). ). Reynolds also clarified that what happens in Deadpool 3 will not invalidate the events of Logan.

Not much is known about Deadpool 3 other than Hugh Jackman’s appearance, but the new movie will surely mark a change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sounds like the movie will likely see a version of Wolverine that fans haven’t met before; whether that means a Wolverine from another universe or a Wolverine before the events of Logan remains to be seen. In any case, some time travel is possible.

Filming on Deadpool 3 is scheduled to begin in May 2023.