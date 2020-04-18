Hugh Jackman Could Have Starred In Cats, Talks Why He Turned It Down

Hugh Jackman beforehand starred in Les Misérables directed by Tom Hooper, and so, with Hooper helming one other main Broadway musical, would possibly he have tried to enlist his pal and colleague as soon as once more? It seems that, sure, he might need, and he the truth is did. Jackman not too long ago revealed to The Day by day Beast that he and Hooper did speak about Cats and it sounds just like the Biggest Showman actor might have very simply been within the film, however the scheduling merely did not work. In keeping with Jackman…