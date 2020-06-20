Hugh Jackman Eyes Lead Role in Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ – Variety

Hugh Jackman is in talks to star in Michael Mann’s racing drama “Ferrari,” about Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari. STX can be dealing with worldwide gross sales on the Cannes digital market, with CAA Media Finance representing U.S. rights. Mann will give a presentation for patrons on Tuesday.

STX will distribute the movie in the U.Okay. and Eire, with Amazon eyeing sure worldwide rights.

The script, based mostly on Brock Yates’ e book “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine,” and initially written by the late Troy Kennedy Martin (“The Italian Job”), has been reworked by Mann.

The movie is about in 1957 when Ferrari’s life – each on the monitor and at dwelling – began to crumble. The corporate was struggling and his stormy marriage had been rocked by the demise of their son, Dino, and his affair with Lina Lardi, with whom he had a second son, Piero. In the meantime, Ferrari was making ready for a gruelling and harmful race throughout Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Mann will produce by way of his manufacturing firm Ahead Move, together with “Birdman” producer John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West and Niels Juul.

The information first appeared in Deadline.