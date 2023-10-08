Hugh Jackman Gives An Update On His Training While Deadpool 3 Is On Hold:

The strike by the WGA was over, but the strike by SAG-AFTRA is still going on. This means that they still can’t start making movies again. But when the strike is over, those movies that were still shooting will probably want to get back to normal as soon as possible.

Hugh Jackman can’t shoot scenes for Deadpool 3 right now, but he can keep going to the gym to make sure he’s staying in Wolverine shape when the time comes.

This weekend, Jackman was in the news because he went to a Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Taylor Swift as well as his co-star in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds. This morning, though, he’s at the gym.

From his Instagram post, it looks like that’s at least something he likes. The clip shows him after he’s done lifting, when it looks like he’s been retaining his breath until he finally lets it out.

On his X page, Jackman shared a video of himself stretching before doing videos while jokingly making sounds like he’s in pain.

He Put “Hurts So Good” As The Caption For The Post:

He wrote in the post’s caption that the workout “hurts so good” as he stepped up his training for the Deadpool threequel, in which he will play Wolverine for the initial time since 2017’s Logan.

In September of last year, Jackman revealed he would be in Deadpool 3 when he came out of retirement as Wolverine in a movie with Ryan Reynolds, who plays the “Merc With a Mouth.”

He has been working hard to get ready to play the famous anti-hero. In March, he posted an intense workout video to show how he had changed back into the fan-favorite mutant. During his time in the X-Men series, he has also grown back the facial hair that is associated with Wolverine.

After The WGA Deal, There Hasn’t Been Much Movement On The Actors’ Strike:

We aren’t privy to seeing Jackman actually lift the weight, yet we’ve seen him in a lot of his workouts, as well as it’s clear that he is capable of it. Even if he failed to have a big superhero movie to make, he might still work out this way.

Many artists who start going to the gym because of a role seem to keep doing it even when they don’t have to. After the WGA deal, there hasn’t been much progress on the players’ strike, but as soon as the writers got back to work, the strike was over quickly.

The SAG-AFTRA Strike Stopped Work On Deadpool 3 In July:

Something similar could happen alongside actors, particularly as many of the problems that writers have now solved are problems that actors also have. Now that the makers have agreed on the problems, it might be a little bit easier to reach a deal. Production on Deadpool 3 stopped in July because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The players are still unable to come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers about a new deal. When you add that to the WGA strike, which ran from May to September and just ended, there are new questions regarding when Deadpool 3 will come out.

Within August, A Disney Results Call Hinted That The New Trio Would Not Be Released In The First Half Of 2024:

Within August, a Disney results call hinted that the future threequel would not be coming out in the first half of 2024. In September, another story hinted that the project led by Shawn Levy might be delayed.

Levy said that Deadpool 3, which was called the initial R-rated MCU movie ever, was about half done when the SAG-AFTRA strike paused production. In Phase 5, alongside Jackman and Reynolds, Morena Baccarin plays Vanessa, Deadpool’s partner, and Brianna Hildebrand plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

At The Moment, Deadpool 3 Will Come Out In May 2024.

Also, Jennifer Garner will play Elektra Natchios again. She played this character in Daredevil in 2003 and Elektra in 2005. Hugh Jackman is set to not only play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3, but also to play several different forms of the character.

There have been a lot of rumors that several stars from the Fox X-Men movies will make cameos in Deadpool 3. It seems possible that Deadpool 3 will bring the Merc along with a Mouth into the Marvel Cinematic world and also give the Fox Run world something of a send-off that it never really earned.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to come out in May 2024, but if the strike goes on for too long, it will be harder to meet that date. Due to the strike, a lot of finished movies have already had their release dates pushed back. If things keep going on for much longer, we may see another big shift in release dates, like what took place during the pandemic.