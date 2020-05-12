Hugh Jackman Had A Perfectly Snarky Compliment For Ryan Reynolds’ Mom On Mother’s Day

For years, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been having enjoyable at one another expense, and regardless of the occasional claims that the feud is coming to an finish, it by no means appears to die. The most recent shot was fired on Mother’s Day, when Ryan Reynolds used his personal mom in an advert for Mint Cellular, the cellphone firm Reynolds just lately bought a stake in. The advert is having enjoyable in Reynolds specific fashion, very like the adverts for Aviator Gin.