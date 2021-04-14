Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern Star in ‘The Son,’ By ‘The Father’ Director

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in “The Son,” writer-director Florian Zeller’s follow-up to the BAFTA successful and Academy Award nominated “The Father.” The movie is tailored from Zeller’s acclaimed stage play by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, who’s Oscar nominated for adapting “The Father” with Zeller, and who gained an Oscar with “Harmful Liaisons,” and was Oscar nominated with “Atonement.”

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, who had been Oscar nominated for finest image for “Lion,” and gained the most effective image Oscar for “The King’s Speech,” and Joanna Laurie of See-Noticed Movies produce with Christophe Spadone (“The Father”), alongside Zeller. Film4 is co-financing manufacturing.

Cross Metropolis Movies and Embankment are launching worldwide gross sales on “The Son,” whereas Cross Metropolis and CAA Media Finance are co-representing the U.S. rights.

In “The Son,” Peter (Jackman) has a busy life with new associate Emma and their child. That is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

We sense one thing is amiss from the primary second we meet Nicholas. He’s troubled, distant, and indignant, enjoying truant from faculty for months – each son and mom want his father’s assist. Nicholas’s want is to reside along with his father for a change.

Peter strives to be a greater father, looking out to assist his son with these intimate and instinctive moments of household happiness – to resolve, with understanding, what Nicholas goes by means of. However the weight of Nicholas’ situation units the household on a harmful course. They need to do all the pieces they will to take care of the bonds that maintain them collectively.

Zeller mentioned: “‘The Son’ is a deeply human story which, I consider, connects us all; I hope audiences shall be profoundly moved by this household’s journey. Each Hugh and Laura naturally convey nice heat, compassion, and vulnerability… inviting our viewers to embrace and really feel each second. The story is ready in a vibrant and really a lot alive New York, an essential character. The film ought to make us name household and buddies to inform them that they’re wholly beloved and never alone.”

Zeller is having fun with approval for his debut film “The Father,” launched in the U.S. by Sony Footage Classics on Feb. 26. The movie gained two BAFTAs and is nominated for six academy Awards for finest image, tailored screenplay, enhancing, manufacturing design, main actor and supporting actress.

See-Noticed’s Canning and Sherman mentioned: “Having been fortunate sufficient to see ‘The Father’ at Sundance 2019 we knew that Florian was a uniquely gifted filmmaker. ‘The Son’ is a narrative that must be informed – a narrative that rings an alarm. By inspecting the human situation and our vulnerabilities, this movie will ring a bell with audiences and go away an indelible mark on all who see it.”

Embankment’s Tim Haslam mentioned: “For the viewers, ‘The Son’ is visceral, genuine, compelling, and cathartic; intimately near selections that many households should make. ‘The Son’ makes us reply, reconnect with these round us, with the reward of understanding and consciousness.”

Govt producers are Jackman, Simon Gillis for See-Noticed Movies, Daniel Battsek, Lauren Darkish and Ollie Madden for Film4, Philippe Carcassonne for Ciné[email protected], and Haslam and Hugo Grumbar for Embankment.

Jackman is represented by WME and Lou Coulson Associates. Dern is represented by CAA and Untitled Leisure. Zeller is represented by CAA. Hampton is represented by CAA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Embankment, whose slate consists of “The Father,” lately launched worldwide gross sales on “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren, and is government producing “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry,” starring Jim Broadbent, which they launched at Berlin’s European Movie Market.