Hugh Jackman offers new details about Wolverine’s history in Deadpool 3: “We are opposites, we hate each other”

Hugh Jackman has given more details about his long-awaited appearance in Deadpool 3 as Wolverine, noting how hard it is for him to get back into shape for the character and the hate relationship between wolverine and deadpool.

The actor who gives life to Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, has appeared on The Empire Film Podcast (via Heroic Hollywood), where he has offered new details about his appearance in Deadpool 3. One of the topics covered is how much it’s taking him to prepare to be Wolverine once againand all for his work in the musical The Music Man.

“I’m doing eight shows a week right nowso I only lift weights three times a week,” says Jackman. “I’ll get to it once or twice a day as soon as I’m done in a month. I will have six months to prepare.”

With these latest statements, the actor confirms that Filming on Deadpool 3 will begin in 2023. In addition, Jackman has also spoken of the Wolverine and Deadpool relationshipwhich will not be idyllic (nor does it come close).

“Zero is reality, we are opposites, we hate each other. I’m only speaking from my perspective, [Logan] is resentful of him wants to be a million miles from him or punch him in the head. Unfortunately, you can’t be a million miles from him in this movie, so he’s probably going to get hit over the head a lot.”

Many fans worried about Wolverine’s appearance in Deadpool 3, as this would conflict with the events of the Logan movie. However, Jackman explained this matter and stated that there will be no inconsistency between the two films. If you want to know the reasons, you can see them right here.

The Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere on November 8, 2024. At the moment, it is known that the cast of the film is made up of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Leslie Uggams.