Hugh Jackman on Playing a Liar in HBO’s ‘Unhealthy Schooling’ – Variety

In “Unhealthy Schooling,” which premieres on HBO on April 25, Hugh Jackman performs Frank Tassone, a Roslyn, N.Y., college district superintendent who was a sensible educator — and in addition a useless, charming and larcenous legal. It’s a totally different sort of function for Jackman, one Variety’s chief movie critic Peter Debruge described as “a star on the peak of his powers leveraging his personal attraction to remind that even our heroes are fallible” — and in addition “the very best work he’s ever performed.” After premiering on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition in September, “Unhealthy Schooling” bought to HBO for near $20 million, making it Jackman’s first main function in a tv manufacturing since changing into a film star in 2000 with “X-Males” (if an inadvertent one).

Earlier this month, Jackman spoke to Variety in regards to the making of “Unhealthy Schooling,” which is predicated on true occasions. Jackman mentioned creating the character of Frank and selling a film throughout a pandemic.

What drew you to this function?

I used to be despatched the script and I actually appreciated it, however I believed, “That is gonna be tough.” As a result of I couldn’t fairly work out the tone from studying the script — it felt like three genres in one. And I knew it was a second-time director, Cory Finley, and I used to be like, “Okay, let me have a have a look at his first movie.” And 20 minutes into “Thoroughbreds,” I used to be like, “I’m doing this movie.” It was three genres in one!

And the function itself was one thing totally different from what I’ve performed. I appreciated the thought of somebody who’s tremendous profitable, very, superb at what he did, beloved by the group — and fell down this slippery path. How can somebody go from being on a pedestal in a group to being despatched to jail? That half I discovered fascinating.

As you say, Frank is sophisticated. He’s keen about training and serving to college students. On the similar time, he has seemingly no drawback bilking college funds! Inform me about reconciling these two sides of him.

He was among the finest superintendents. He’d gotten Roslyn Excessive College from nowhere to No. 4 in the nation. And he began many applications that are actually normal round America. I feel he considered himself as a actually constructive member of the group, doing actually good issues. And I’ve to consider that he was justifying what he was doing. Someway, the lie constructed on itself — that’s fascinating to me. I don’t suppose individuals go round going, “I’m the villain of this life! I’m the unhealthy man!” They consider, and so they justify — they discover a approach to justify their actions.

It was important to him how he was perceived, from his seems — actually his look — to how he did his job, to how he was perceived in the press, which was glowing, by the way in which.

I interviewed Mike Makowsky, the screenwriter, and he mentioned that you just had a enormous packet of analysis about Frank. What did you find out about him that you just utilized to your efficiency?

I work with Amy Stevens, who’s wonderful. She’s a dramaturg researcher. I used to be referred to her by Anne Hathaway, who used her on “Les Mis.” We ended up utilizing all of her analysis, and she or he was simply invaluable. We seemed into heaps and heaps of books about him, the college, the college system, mendacity, the psychology of mendacity, how that may take maintain and the way individuals can dwell with themselves daily. I discovered, clearly, a lot about his background and his historical past, and a lot about how he was seen by the general public. After he went to jail, individuals got here out with their misgivings about it. However only a few, if any, mentioned something earlier than that.

However clearly there was one thing about him that individuals didn’t fairly get, or know. After which later, they put it all the way down to, “It was as a result of he was actually homosexual or as a result of he was actually stealing.” There was one thing about him faraway from the general public, his colleagues, the employees. Only a few individuals actually noticed the actual Frank.

I’m from New York Metropolis, and I’ve to say that your Lengthy Island accent is perfection.

Thanks! I’ve labored with Jess Platt for 20 years, actually from the second film I ever did. I’ve had a number of producers after we’re doing the deal and I’m extra anxious about my dialect coach than the rest being like, “Actually? He’s performed 30 motion pictures, and he doesn’t comprehend it but?” I say, “I’ve Jess there so I can get the subtleties of it, and I don’t have to fret about it.” If I’m occupied with my accent, I’m clearly not performing, you recognize?

Lots of people get the Lengthy Island accent incorrect. How would you describe it?

Frank, after all, spent a lot of time there. However he had a doctorate from Columbia. So we simply tried to take the sting off it a little bit, so it didn’t go into an excessive amount of caricature. I feel for Frank, it was necessary to be one of many individuals, but additionally present that he was very educated.

Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney and Cory Finley.

JoJo Whilden

Frank’s private self-importance, as you talked about, is so intense. What did you need the viewers to see in these scenes whenever you’re readying your self in the mirror?

It actually mattered to him, how he appeared to all people. And it fed on itself, and acquired worse and worse, with facelifts and all these items that occurred. I feel it was this pursuit of perfection as a man, an educator, a boss, a liaison to the general public. I noticed it as a part of the masks, a part of creating — actually creating — each morning this picture of perfection.

You’ve performed so many heroes over the course of your profession. Whilst you’re enjoying Frank, individuals wish to root for you. It’s what we’re used to doing.

Nicely, thanks. And if I’ve any form of objectivity about how individuals see me as a human being, I feel they most likely suppose I’m a good man, like a good man usually, proper? I believed that will be highly effective for the story as properly. You already know, simply to assist audiences to go in and never essentially see the ending, so to talk. A slipperiness of fact is there for each single individual. Folks can do the craziest issues, and it simply begins to really feel regular. And also you justify it. And so I feel each the roles I’ve performed, and presumably my very own picture helped. I believed it was good to play in opposition to that.

You performed Peter Allen in “The Boy From Oz” on stage, however except I’m mistaken, you haven’t performed a homosexual man on display. What went into making that call?

Nothing, actually. It was one other layer to his deception. It’s important to keep in mind, and I’m undecided if audiences will get it — however 2003 was very totally different to 2020. I spoke with a lawyer who’s homosexual and he mentioned, “I undoubtedly didn’t come out in 2003.” So for somebody in such a public, front-facing function in a conservative Lengthy Island neighborhood, it was comprehensible.

However there was extra to it than that for him. He’s hiding — after which he was hiding from his associate additionally. And it simply provides to the layers of him creating a model of himself that he thought would achieve success. Being a homosexual man was not a part of that. And that’s what was attention-grabbing to me.

What did you concentrate on Frank having intercourse with considered one of his former college students as an grownup and moving into a relationship with him?

There’s nothing actually implied that he was type of grooming him in any respect. We’re not making an attempt to create that narrative as a result of I don’t suppose that’s the reality. There was one thing thrilling about it for him, I feel, nearly a younger man. We’re not, in the top, making an attempt to color a image of an evil human being. We’re roughly looking for a image of somebody who thinks they’re good and loses their method.

“Unhealthy Schooling” was the large acquisition title at TIFF this yr. What did you suppose when it bought to HBO?

I used to be thrilled that it bought. I keep in mind after we have been at Toronto, there have been a lot of conversations about what’s taking place with the theatrical enterprise, notably for dramas like this. And, you recognize, I don’t see this as a “Little Miss Sunshine” — like, I didn’t know what the theatrical prospects for it have been. And that had actually nothing to do with my choice after I took the function, I simply thought that is a actually attention-grabbing, complicated story about human nature with a nice younger filmmaker.

After all, initially I used to be considering that is going to be a theatrical launch, and I’ve solely performed theatrical releases, thank goodness, since “X-Males.” Belief me, I did some TV earlier than that in Australia. So I used to be a little shocked at first. However then I used to be like, “Oh, I really suppose a lot extra individuals will see this in this format.” So in that method, I used to be enthusiastic about it.

Usually, there’d be a enormous Emmys marketing campaign round you and the film, however due to coronavirus, all the things is so loopy and terrible proper now.

It’s not the time to cope with it. It’s actually not. There’s simply a lot extra necessary stuff going on. It’s bizarre timing. Having mentioned that, you recognize, I’m at house with my household, and we’re making an attempt to look at actually good materials. I’m making an attempt to learn actually good books and take heed to good music, and in that method, it’s one thing I feel as actors and artists we will contribute.

Had been you working on one thing that needed to shut down?

No, we had simply completed. I used to be working on “Memory” with Lisa Pleasure from “Westworld,” who’s directing her first movie. And it’s improbable. We completed January 24. It was an incredible expertise with Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, Lisa and her husband Jonah Nolan, who produced it. That film’s in the can, however who is aware of when it’s popping out?

This interview has been edited and condensed for readability.