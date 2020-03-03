Hugh Jackman, Pete Davidson Movies to Screen at Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival introduced its 2020 lineup, a slate of 115 motion pictures that features choices from Hugh Jackman, Pete Davidson and Chrissy Teigen.

The 2020 pageant — which runs in Manhattan from April 15 by way of April 26 — has alternatives from 124 filmmakers representing 33 nations.

Excessive-profile screenings embody the U.S. premiere of “Unhealthy Training” starring Jackman; the New York premiere of Judd Apatow’s comedy “The King of Staten Island” with Davidson; Elisabeth Moss in “Shirley;” and “Name Your Mom” that includes Bridget Everett, Tig Notaro and Awkwafina. “Fries,” a documentary from Teigen and Malcolm Gladwell, may have its world premiere at the pageant.

Different non-fiction movies debuting embody “Citizen Penn,” a glance at Sean Penn’s aid work in Haiti, and “Don’t Strive to Perceive: A Yr within the Lifetime of Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons,” that includes inside entry to the lifetime of the well-known rapper. Laverne Cox-produced movie “Disclosure,” an exploration of transgender illustration within the media will even premiere, as will John Legend’s documentary “With Drawn Arms,” about gold medal sprinter and civil rights activist Tommie Smith.

As beforehand introduced, “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” will open the pageant on April 15. The premiere will happen at the Beacon Theatre with stay performances from Willie Nelson and Nile Rodgers.

“This 12 months’s pageant embraces the distinctive energy of movie to convey individuals collectively — whether or not that’s actually the communal expertise of watching a movie in a packed theater, or the extra intangible manner an ideal movie could make you empathize with a stranger’s wrestle,” pageant director Cara Cusumano stated in an announcement. “In an election 12 months the place we’ll go to the polls to make huge selections about our future collectively, these movies are a chance for connection and understanding.”

The competitors contains 10 U.S. narratives, 10 worldwide narratives and 12 documentary competitors options. Moreover, the lineup has 16 highlight narratives, 20 highlight documentaries, 17 viewpoints, 5 midnight and 13 film plus alternatives.

“First comes the story, then empathy, then comes change. While you change the narrator, you empower totally different voices to present audiences new worlds by way of their eyes,” Tribeca Enterprises chief content material officer and program adviser Paula Weinstein stated. “We’re privileged to have so many new and wealthy worlds introduced to life by visionary storytellers. We hope audiences go away the pageant deeply touched, moved, and entertained.”

See the total lineup under:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

12 Hour Shift, directed and written by Brea Grant. Produced by Jordan Wayne Lengthy, Tara Perry, Matt Glass, Christina McLarty Arquette, David Arquette. (USA) – World Premiere. Nurse Mandy is simply making an attempt to make it by way of her double shift alive, however her nasty drug habit, annoying coworkers, needy sufferers, and devious cousin are making it fairly robust, not to point out organ-stealing criminals and an injured convict. With Angela Bettis, Chloe Farnworth, Nikea Gamby-Turner, Equipment Williamson, Tara Perry, David Arquette.

Cowboys, directed and written by Anna Kerrigan. Produced by Gigi Graff, Anna Kerrigan, Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker. (USA) – World Premiere. Troy and his younger transgender son Joe are on the run from his conservative mom within the Montana wilderness, with a detective in sizzling pursuit on this emotionally highly effective narrative. With Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Sasha Knight, Ann Dowd.

Absolutely Realized People, directed and written by Joshua Leonard. Produced by Sean Drummond, Chelsea Bo. (USA) – World Premiere. Mother and father-to-be Elliott and Jackie (an eight-months pregnant Jess Weixler) embark on a quest for self-actualization earlier than the

imminent delivery of their first little one on this strikingly sincere and hilarious portrait of oldsters and youngsters. With Joshua Leonard, Jess Weixler, Tom Bower, Beth Grant, Michael Chieffo, Janicza Bravo.

The Half of It, directed and written by Alice Wu. Produced by Anthony Bregman, David Bausch. (USA) – World Premiere. In a modern-day Cyrano-meets-Pygmalion, Ellie, a shy Chinese language-American straight-A pupil finds herself serving to the college jock woo the woman they each secretly love. With Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Collin Chou. A Netflix launch.

Little Fish, directed by Chad Hartigan, written by Mattson Tomlin. Produced by Lia Buman, Rian Cahill, Chris Ferguson, Tim Headington, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mattson Tomlin. (USA) – World Premiere. A pandemic attacking individuals’s reminiscence is spreading around the globe at an alarming charge. Two younger newlyweds wrestle to grasp onto who they’re, each as people and as a pair. With Olivia Cooke, Jack O’Connell, Raúl Castillo, Soko.

Lorelei, directed and written by Sabrina Doyle. Produced by Francesca Silvestri and Kevin Chinoy, Jennifer Radzikowski. (USA) – World Premiere. Reformed ex-con Wayland returns to his hometown and reconnects together with his highschool girlfriend Dolores, now a single mother with goals of Hollywood in Doyle’s fable-like story of second probabilities. With Pablo Schreiber, Jena Malone, Amelia Borgerding, Parker Pascoe-Sheppard, Chancellor Perry.

Materna, directed by David Gutnik, written by David Gutnik, Jade Eshete, Assol Abdullina. Produced by Liz Cardenas, Emily McEvoy. (USA, Kyrgyzstan) – World Premiere. 4 girls whose lives are separated by race, tradition, and sophistication however linked by the complexities of motherhood turn into inextricably sure collectively by an incident on the New York Metropolis subway. With Kate Lyn Sheil, Lindsay Burdge, Jade Eshete, Rory Culkin, Michael Chernus, Sturgill Simpson, Assol Abdullina. In English, Russian with English subtitles.

My Coronary heart Can’t Beat Until You Inform It To, directed and written by Jonathan Cuartas. Produced by Kenny Oiwa Riches, Anthony Pedone, Jesse Brown, Ian Peterson, Patrick Fugit. (USA) – World Premiere. Dwight and his sister Jessie attain a crossroads over what to do about their little brother Thomas, a sickly little one with a mysterious affliction, on this moody American indie characteristic debut. With Patrick Fugit, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Owen Campbell.

No Future, directed by Andrew Irvine, Mark Smoot, written by Mark Smoot. Produced by Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Jeff Walker, Lisa Normand. (USA) – World Premiere. Following the overdose of an estranged pal, recovering addict Will, nonetheless struggling together with his personal sobriety, returns to his hometown the place he begins a troubled affair together with his pal’s grieving mom. With Catherine Keener, Charlie Heaton, Rosa Salazar, Jackie Earle Haley, Austin Amelio, Jefferson White.

The Violent Coronary heart, directed and written by Kerem Sanga. Produced by Ed McDonnell, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Tobey Maguire, Matthew Plouffe, P. Jennifer Dana, Mark Roberts, Ross Putman, Dave Hunter. (USA) – World Premiere. Fifteen years after the homicide of his older sister,

taciturn Daniel finds himself falling for Cassie, a vivacious highschool senior on this southern gothic-inspired Romeo & Juliet story set within the American heartland. With Grace Van Patten, Jovan Adepo, Lukas Haas, Mary J. Blige, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jahi Di’Allo Winston.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

499, directed by Rodrigo Reyes, written by Rodrigo Reyes, Lorena Padila. Produced by Inti Cordera, Andrew Houchens. (Mexico) – World Premiere. The highly effective hybrid documentary 499 examines Cortez’s legacy virtually 5 centuries later by way of the eyes of a stranded conquistador touring by way of Mexico. The movie is a cinematic meditation on the violence that also vibrates by way of society. With Eduardo San Juan Breña. In Nahuatl, Spanish with English subtitles. TFI supported.

Pricey Mr. Brody, directed and written by Keith Maitland. Produced by Megan Gilbride, Melissa Robyn Glassman, Keith Maitland, Sarah Wilson. (USA) – World Premiere. In 1970, eccentric hippie millionaire Michael Brody, Jr. determined to give $25 million away to anybody who wanted it, sparking a media frenzy and hundreds of letters from strangers all requesting his assist.

Enemies Of the State, directed by Sonia Kennebeck. Produced by Ines Hofmann Kanna. (USA) – World Premiere. When their hacker son is focused by the US Authorities, the DeHarts will do something to shield him. And so begins to unravel an online of secrets and techniques on this twisty, stranger-than-fiction cyber-thriller story. With Joel Widman.

Father Soldier Son, directed by Catrin Einhorn, Leslye Davis. Produced by Leslye Davis, Catrin Einhorn, Kathleen Lingo, Nancy Donaldson. (USA) – World Premiere. This intimate documentary from the New York Occasions follows one American household over the course of ten years, turning into an intergenerational exploration of the which means of sacrifice, objective, household and American manhood. A Netflix launch.

Jacinta, directed by Jessica Earnshaw. Produced by Jessica Earnshaw, Holly Meehl, Nimisha Mukerji. (USA) – World Premiere. An astonishing and finally hopeful report of the hereditary nature of trauma, Jacinta follows the lives of three generations of girls struggling to keep stability. TFI supported.

Landfall, directed by Cecilia Aldarondo. Produced by Ines Hofmann Kanna, Cecilia Aldarondo. (USA) – World Premiere. Chronicling the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Landfall is a delicate and pressing portrait of the continued fraught relationship between the US and Puerto Rico, a land in mourning and resistance. In English, Spanish with English subtitles. TFI supported.

The Final Out, directed by Sami Khan, Michael Gassert, written by Sami Khan. Produced by Michael Gassert, Jonathan Miller, Sami Khan. (USA) – World Premiere. An affecting story of uncooked expertise, ardour and naivete, The Final Out follows three Cuban baseball gamers with Main League goals who, going through troublesome selections, embark on radically totally different paths when these goals don’t pan out. With Blissful Oliveros, Carlos O. González, and Victor Baró. In English, Spanish with English subtitles. Additionally taking part in as a part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports activities Film Festival.

Pray Away, directed by Kristine Stolakis. Produced by Jessica Devaney, Anya Rous. (USA) – World Premiere. Pray Away is a robust exposé on homosexual conversion packages, revealing the harm inflicted by disgrace and repression by way of intimate testimonies from present members and former leaders of the pray the homosexual away motion. TFI supported.

Socks on Hearth, directed and written by Bo McGuire. Produced by Tatiana Bears, Amy Dotson. (USA) – World Premiere. Bo McGuire returns residence to rural Alabama to doc the bitter property feud between his homophobic aunt and homosexual uncle. Mixing residence movies with cinematic reenactments, McGuire paints a riveting image of a home divided. With Odessa Younger, Carron Clark, Chuck Duck, Michael Patrick Nicholson, John Washington.

Easy As Water, directed by Megan Mylan. Produced by Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan. (USA, Syria, Turkey, Greece, Germany) – World Premiere. Megan Mylan’s carefully noticed fragments of lives reduce between Turkey, Greece, Germany, and the U.S.. Every unfolding scene portrays the fundamental bonds holding collectively Syrian households pulled aside by struggle, trying to find a brand new life. In Arabic, English with English subtitles.

Wake Up On Mars (Réveil sur Mars), directed and written by Dea Gjinovci. Produced by Sophie Faudel, Dea Gjinovci, Britta Rindelaub, Jasmin Fundamental. (France, Switzerland) – World Premiere. Two teenage sisters lie in a vegetative state within the small Swedish residence of their Kosovar household, the reason for their mysterious illness, often known as “resignation syndrome,” entwined with their private trauma skilled as refugees. With Furkan Demiri, Djeneta Demiri, Ibadeta Demiri, Nurje Demiri, Muharrem Demiri, Resul Demiri. In Albanian, Swedish with English subtitles.

Wonderboy, directed and written by Anissa Bonnefont. Produced by Stella Maris Footage. (France) – Worldwide Premiere. French trend home Balmain’s artistic director Olivier Rousteing permits the digicam to turn into his confidante as he embarks on a seek for his delivery mom, on this enchanting documentary about adoption and identification. In French with English subtitles.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Ainu Mosir, directed and written by Takeshi Fukunaga. Produced by Eric Nyari, Harue Miyake. (China, Japan, USA) – World Premiere. In an indigenous village in Northern Japan, delicate 14-year-old Kanto takes his first tentative steps in the direction of manhood as a debate brews among the many neighborhood a few controversial ceremony. With Kanto Shimokura, Debo Akibe, Emi Shimokura, Toko Miura, Lily Franky. In Japanese with English subtitles.

Asia, directed and written by Ruthy Pribar. Produced by Yoah Roeh, Aurit Zamir. (Israel) – World Premiere. Asia is just not your common mother. She’s free-spirited, open-minded and non-judgmental; however all that’s put to the check when her teenage daughter – who occurs to be in another way abled – declares that she’s prepared to lose her virginity. With Alena Yiv, Shira Haas, Tamir Mulla, Gera Sandler. In Hebrew, Russian with English subtitles.

Contactado, directed by Marité Ugás, written by Marité Ugás, Mariana Rondón. Produced by Mariana Rondón. (Peru) – World Premiere. Tribeca alums Mariana Rondón and Marité Ugás return with a fascinating drama about an growing old self-proclaimed prophet who revisits his previous as a religious guru after an keen younger follower entices him to return to preaching. With Baldomero Cáceres, Miguel Dávalos, Lita Sousa, Samantha Castillo, Solange Tavares, Beto Benites. In Spanish with English subtitles.

The Hater (Hejter), directed by Jan Komasa, written by Mateusz Pacewicz. Produced by Jerzy Kapuściński, Wojciech Kabarowski. (Poland) – Worldwide Premiere. Disgraced Legislation pupil Tomek will do what it takes to impress Gabi and her liberal household. Taking a job at a sordid PR firm, he finds he excels at spreading political misinformation. However at what price? With Maciej Musiałowski, Vanessa Alexander, Maciej Stuhr, Agata Kulesza, Danuta Stenka, Jacek Koman. In Polish with English subtitles.

Kokoloko, directed and written by Gerardo Naranjo. Produced by Gabriel Garcia Nava, Gerardo Naranjo. (Mexico) – World Premiere. In a tropical seaside village, Marisol pursues private freedom whereas navigating between the 2 males in her life – her lover and her violent cousin who’s preserving her captive. With Alejandra Herrera, Noé Hernández, Eduardo Mendizábal. In Spanish with English subtitles.

My Great Wanda (Wanda, mein Wunder), directed by Bettina Oberli, written by Cooky Ziesche, Bettina Oberli. Produced by Lukas Hobi, Reto Schaerli. (Switzerland) – World Premiere. Wanda nurses the patriarch of the rich Wegmeister-Gloor household. When an sudden complication arises, household secrets and techniques come to mild and preparations are made to try to appease everybody on this biting household drama. With Agnieszka Grochowska, Marthe Keller, André Jung, Birgit Minichmayr, Jacob Matschenz, Anatole Taubman. In German, Polish with English subtitles.

No one Is aware of I’m Right here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí), directed by Gaspar Antillo, written by Enrique Videla, Josefina Fernández, Gaspar Antillo. Produced by Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín. (Chile) – World Premiere. Memo lives on a distant Chilean sheep farm, hiding a

lovely singing voice from the skin world. A recluse with a glittery aptitude, he can’t cease dwelling on the previous, however what is going to occur as soon as somebody lastly listens? With Jorge García, Millaray Paz Lobos García, Luis Gnecco, Alejandro Goic, Gaston Pauls, Eduardo Paxeco. In English, Spanish with English subtitles. A Netflix launch.

She Paradise, directed by Maya Cozier, written by Maya Cozier, Melina Brown. Produced by Mishka Brown, Jeniffer Konawal, Kara Baker, Jolene Mendes, Marie-Elena Joseph. (Trinidad and Tobago) – World Premiere. When naïve teenager Sparkle joins a dance crew of assured older women, she encounters an alluring however unsettling new world of intercourse and cash on this snapshot of sisterhood in Trinidad and Tobago. With Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton, Chelsey Rampersad, Denisia Latchman, Kern Mollineau, Michael Cherrie.

Sublet, directed by Eytan Fox, written by Eytan Fox, Itay Segal. Produced by Gal Uchovsky, Micky Rabinovitz, Moshe Edery, Leon Edery. (Israel, USA) – World Premiere. On this heartwarming newest from Eytan Fox (Yossi), John Benjamin Hickey performs a homosexual journey author who trades New York for Tel Aviv, the place a captivating younger man helps him get perspective on his long-term relationship. With John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg. In English, Hebrew with English subtitles.

Tryst with Future, directed and written by Prashant Nair. Produced by Manish Mundra. (India, France) – World Premiere. A billionaire learns there’s something cash can’t purchase, a lower-caste couple makes an attempt to construct a brand new life, and a corrupt metropolis cop finds himself far outdoors of the regulation in Nair’s slyly biting triptych on class in up to date India. With Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Viineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh. In English, Hindi, Telugu with English subtitles.

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

Unhealthy Training, directed by Cory Finley, written by Mike Makowsky. Produced by Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Oren Moverman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mike Makowsky. (USA) – US Premiere. Within the wake of an impending embezzlement scandal, a charismatic superintendent struggles to keep order to preserve his highschool district affluent on this energetic darkish comedy based mostly on an outrageous true story. With Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan and Ray Romano. An HBO Movies launch.

Clear, directed by Paul Solet, written by Paul Solet, Adrien Brody. Produced by Daniel Sollinger, Adrien Brody, Paul Solet, Elliot Brody. (USA) – World Premiere. Affected by a previous life, rubbish man Clear makes an attempt a lifetime of quiet redemption. However when his good intentions mark him a goal of an area crime boss, Clear is compelled to reconcile with the violence of his previous in

this brutal and bloody thrill journey. With Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Ari Chandler-DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, Rza, Michelle Wilson, John Bianco.

Don’t Inform a Soul, directed and written by Alex McAuley. Produced by Merry-Kay Poe. (USA) – World Premiere. Joey’s older brother Matt convinces him to rob a home for his or her sick mom and safety guard Hamby falls in a effectively chasing them. Now Hamby should match wits with the youngsters so as to get out. With Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson, Mena Suvari.

The God Committee, directed and written by Austin Stark. Produced by Molly Conners, Amanda Bowers, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Pinchot, Jane Oster, Bingo Gubelmann, Benji Kohn. (USA) – World Premiere. When a donor coronary heart arrives at a New York Metropolis hospital, a committee of docs and bureaucrats should convene to determine which of three sufferers deserves the life-saving transplant on this ethically charged medical drama. With Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya.

Fortunately, directed and written by BenDavid Grabinski. Produced by Jack Black, Nancy Leopardi, Ross Kohn, Spencer Berman, BenDavid Grabinski. (USA) – World Premiere. Joel McHale stars on this Jack Black-produced romantic-comedy-thriller a few fortunately married couple whose pals carry out an intervention to put an finish to their fixed public shows of affection. With Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé, Stephen Root, Natalie Morales, Paul Scheer and Natalie Zea.

Inheritance, directed by Vaughn Stein, written by Matthew Kennedy. Produced by David M. Wulf, Richard Barton Lewis, Arianne Fraser. (USA) – World Premiere. When the patriarch of a rich and highly effective New York household instantly dies, his daughter is left with a surprising secret inheritance that challenges her beliefs in justice and threatens to destroy her household’s lives. With Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Patrick Warburton, Michael Seashore. A DIRECTV launch.

The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, written by Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, Dave Sirus. Produced by Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel. (USA) – New York Premiere. Judd Apatow directs Staten Island’s personal Pete Davidson–in his first starring movie position–on this bracing, emotional comedy a few burnout who has to be taught to let go of the previous and eventually develop up. With Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Invoice Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Ricky Velez and Steve Buscemi. A Common Footage launch.

Love is Love is Love, directed by Eleanor Coppola, written by Eleanor Coppola, Karen Leigh Hopkins. Produced by Anahid Nazarian, Adriana Rotaru. (USA) – World Premiere. Tribeca alum Eleanor Coppola delivers a heartwarming triptych that explores love, infidelity and romance. With Maya Kazan, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Kathy Baker, Marshall Bell, Cybill Shepherd, Rita Wilson, Rosanna Arquette, Polly Draper.

Love Spreads, directed and written by Jamie Adams. Produced by Jamie Adams, Maggie Monteith. (Wales) – World Premiere. Rock band Glass Coronary heart seclude themselves in a distant

cottage to discover inspiration and power for his or her subsequent album. All of it hinges on star Kelly, however inspiration gained’t come, and tensions begin to construct. With Alia Shawkat, Eiza Gonzalez, Chanel Cresswell, Nick Helm, Dolly Wells, Tara Lee.

Monday, directed and written by Argyris Papadimitropoulos. Produced by Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Damian Jones, Deanna Barillari. (Greece) – World Premiere. Mikey and Chloe are two Individuals dwelling in Athens. Each are romantically unattached after they meet one sizzling summer season Friday. Their instantaneous chemistry leads to a whirlwind weekend and questions on their future after they get up Monday. With Sebastian Stan, Denise Gough.

My Zoe, directed and written by Julie Delpy. Produced by Malte Grunert, Gabrielle Tana, Andrew Levitas, Julie Delpy, Hubert Caillard, Dominique Boutonnat. (Germany, France) – US Premiere. On this hybrid of drama and science fiction, audiences are handled to director and star Julie Delpy’s latest exploration of recent relationships—right here the everlasting tie of father or mother and little one. With Julie Delpy, Daniel Brühl, Gemma Arterton, Richard Armitage, Sophia Ally. In English, French, German with English subtitles. A Blue Fox Leisure launch.

Silk Highway, directed and written by Tiller Russell. Produced by Stephen Gans, David Hyman, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Jack Selby. (USA) – World Premiere. Ripped from the headlines, Silk Highway captures the delivery of the titular darknet market by way of an elaborate, thrilling cat-and-mouse sport between its formidable creator Ross Ulbricht and a disreputable DEA agent determined to convey down the millennial kingpin. With Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp, Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Paul Walter Hauser.

The Sound of Philadelphia, directed and written by Jeremie Guez. Produced by Aimee Buidine, Julien Madon, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Trevor Matthews, Nick Gordon. (France, Belgium, Netherlands, USA) – World Premiere. Raised as brothers, cousins Peter and Michael are the progeny of Irish hitmen. Thirty years later, each are caught in an infinite familial cycle of revenge and destruction. With Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Paul Schneider, Nicholas Crovetti, Ryan Phillippe.

The Stand-In, directed by Jamie Babbitt, written by Sam Bain. Produced by Tom McNulty, Caddy Vanasirikul, Ember Truesdell, Chris Miller, Brian O’Shea (USA) – World Premiere. Drew Barrymore stars on this comedy a few Hollywood actress who trades locations together with her enthusiastic stand-in in order that she will be able to take a break from the general public eye. With Drew Barrymore, Michael Zegen, TJ Miler, Holland Taylor, Charlie Barnett, Ellie Kemper, Andrew Rannells, Lena Dunham.

Stardust, directed by Gabriel Vary, written by Christopher Bell, Gabriel Vary. Produced by Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig, Matt Code. (UK) – World Premiere. In 1971, David Bowie launched into a transformative street journey by way of America with struggling publicist Rob Oberman. Stardust supplies an intimate glimpse into the moments that impressed Bowie to reinvent himself

so as to really turn into himself: his iconic celestial alter-ego Ziggy Stardust. With Johnny Flynn, Jena Malone, Marc Maron.

The Journey to Greece, directed and written by Michael Winterbottom. Produced by Melissa Parmenter. (UK, Greece) – World Premiere. Again for his or her fourth cinematic travelogue, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan head out collectively on a Greek tour impressed by Homer’s The Odyssey—and, naturally, fueled by sharp-witted banter and the most effective Werner Herzog impressions possible. With Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon. An IFC Movies launch.