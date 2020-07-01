Hugh Jackman Remembers How James Mangold Made Filming The Logan Ending So Special

I keep in mind once we shot that scene, we have been taking pictures [at a] very excessive altitude, and there was thunderstorms going off in all places, and we needed to shut down. So he simply stated: ‘We will’t do that massive stunt scene. However we’re simply going to do the loss of life scene.’ I’m like, ‘Like, now?’ He goes, ‘I’m simply going to have you ever and Dafne [Keen], and in the event you may simply do this.’ I’m like, ‘All proper. Okay.’ He knew that’s greatest for me. We obtained there and we’re taking pictures the scene. Dafne was 11. She was improbable. We shot Dafne, and he circled in after two takes and he goes, ‘Let’s simply kick out. Let’s do one other.’ I stated, ‘You certain? I really feel like…’ and he goes, ‘Man, let’s simply cease the clocks. Let’s not fear about all the things. That is the tip of 19 years. Sit in it. Sit in it for half an hour,’ and he rolled the cameras. Him simply permitting me that second — as a result of I’m such as you: I’m conscious of all the things. Him simply permitting me to only type of, not simply as an actor however as Hugh, to do not forget that second. It was a luxurious that I’ll always remember.