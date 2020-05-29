Hugh Jackman Reveals Dafne Keen Wasn’t Afraid To ‘Bruise’ Him To Land Logan Job

Sadly, with the acquisition of Fox by Disney and the ending of that exact cinematic universe, it is unlikely, although actually not fully unimaginable, that such a film will ever occur. Who is aware of. James Mangold is engaged on the brand new Indiana Jones film for one subsidiary of Disney, perhaps he’ll endear himself sufficient that he’ll get an opportunity to proceed this story. If Deadpool has an opportunity to proceed within the MCU, or not less than adjoining to it, then perhaps there’s an opportunity for different characters, like X-23, to do the identical.