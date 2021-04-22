Hugh Jackman’s ‘Music Man’ Shaken by Scott Rudin Exit

Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” said that the company is rebuilding their team following Scott Rudin’s announcement that he is stepping back from Broadway productions in the wake of his workplace abuse allegations.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” Jackman said in a statement. “It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce. The most important voice we needed to hear from was Scott Rudin, he has now spoken up and stepped away from ‘The Music Man.’ I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community. We are currently rebuilding the ‘Music Man’ team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that is and has always been very important to me.”

Many ex-staffers of Ruden, who has long been known for his volcanic temper and feuds with top talent, spoke out in a Hollywood Reporter report this month that detailed the allegations of abuse and bullying. Jackson’s co-star Sutton Foster recently addressed the “unfortunate situation,” saying “the only positive outcome is the one that is happening.”

The “Music Man” revival is set to begin previews at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, with the official opening night slated for February 10 — a date where COVID-19 restrictions will hopefully be reduced.