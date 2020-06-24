Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Music Man’ on Broadway Reschedules for 2021 – Variety

When Broadway closed its doorways on March 12 as a result of coronavirus pandemic, The Nice White Manner noticed closures and rescheduling that may mark the longest shutdown in historical past and create a monumental financial affect.

Now, Hugh Jackman’s Broadway comeback of “The Music Man” has rescheduled preview performances and the opening evening till April 7, 2021 and Might 20, respectively, in keeping with an announcement by producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen on Wednesday. Rehearsals will start on February 8, 2021.

Different exhibits didn’t make it, with “Beetlejuice,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” and “Hangmen” shutting their doorways. Postponements embody “Birthday Candles,” “Caroline, or Change,” “Flying Over Sundown,” “How I Realized to Drive,” “MJ” and “Plaza Suite” with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. The closures might value as a lot as $500 million, in keeping with analysts.

For “The Music Man,” Jackman will nonetheless star as con-man Professor Harold Hill, who travels to River Metropolis and convinces native musicians to purchase uniforms and devices from him so as to begin a band. River Metropolis librarian Marian Paroo (Sutton Foster), who catches on to his plan, turns into Hill’s love curiosity, and Hill is pressured to decide on between love or cash.

The preview performances of “The Music Man” had been initially set for Sept. 9 2020 with a gap for Oct. 15 of this 12 months.

“We’re clearly profoundly disillusioned to be unable to start out rehearsals for ‘The Music Man’ as scheduled. However security is security, and it has to take priority over each different consideration – for each our viewers and for our firm,” stated Rudin in a press release.

“Regardless of the postponement, we’re sticking collectively as an organization, and we’re grateful to have the ability to accomplish that. And so we glance ahead arriving at The Winter Backyard – with a wonderful, heartening Music Man in tow – originally of April, and to being only one a part of what we anticipate will as soon as once more be a vibrant and thrilling Broadway.”

Jackman expressed his pleasure to painting Hill on The Nice White Manner, reprising a job that earned Robert Preston a Tony award for finest actor in a musical in 1957. “The Music Man” gained a further 4 Tonys together with finest musical, and the unique solid album held the primary spot on Billboard charts and stayed on the charts for 245 weeks. It additionally gained the primary Grammy Award for finest unique solid album.

“Performing on Broadway is a superb honor for an actor; in reality, one of many biggest. No two exhibits are precisely alike, largely as a result of viewers,” stated Jackman in a press release. “Present One is full of anticipation, worry and pleasure. It’s like a gap evening Eight occasions every week; the power within the theater is palpable. It’s those self same emotions that occur each present thereafter – and also you and I are going by way of it collectively. The change of dates won’t take any of that away. What it’s going to do, nonetheless, is assist to make sure that ‘The Music Man’ audiences, and our firm, are in a very secure setting. Can’t wait for that day!”

Theatergoers who bought their tickets by way of Telecharge.com and Broadway.com will obtain an automated response with instructions for exchanges. In the event that they purchased their tickets on the field workplace or another platform, they need to contact Telecharge Buyer Providers.