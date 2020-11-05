Hugh Laurie, ‘Recreation of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke on Pratchett Project

Golden Globe-winning actor Hugh Laurie (“Home”) and “Recreation of Thrones” actor Emilia Clarke will probably be half of the voice solid for animated characteristic “The Wonderful Maurice.”

The voice solid additionally consists of David Thewlis (“Marvel Girl”), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), Gemma Arterton (“Vita & Virginia”) and Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”). Toby Genkel (“Two by Two: Overboard!”) and Florian Westermann (“Little Dodo”) will co-direct.

The movie will probably be an adaptation of bestselling writer, the late Terry Pratchett’s 2001 guide “The Wonderful Maurice and His Educated Rodents,” which is an element of his iconic Discworld collection. The guide is a take on the favored folks story concerning the Pied Piper of Hamelin. It received the Carnegie medal that acknowledges the very best kids’s guide within the U.Ok.

The story follows a streetwise ginger cat who has the right money-making rip-off. He finds a child who performs a pipe, and likewise befriends his very personal horde of speaking rats. Once they attain the stricken city of Unhealthy Blintz, their con sport goes awry.

The movie is being produced by Sky, alongside Germany’s Ulysses Filmproduktion and Hamburg based mostly animation outfit Studio Rakete, and the U.Ok.’s Cantilever Media, and Sheffield based mostly animation firm Pink Star Animation. It’s being made with the assist of the Pratchett property and is produced in affiliation with Pratchett’s manufacturing firm Narrativia.

Producers embrace Julia Stuart for Sky, Emely Christians for Ulysses, Andrew Baker and Robert Chandler for Cantilever Media and Rob Wilkins for Narrativia.

Telepool will distribute in German-speaking territories and their gross sales arm World Display is dealing with worldwide gross sales.

The movie will probably be launched by Sky Cinema within the U.Ok. in 2022.

Sarah Wright, director of Sky cinema and acquisitions at Sky U.Ok. and Eire, stated: “ ‘The Wonderful Maurice’ is a implausible story from a legendary writer, and I couldn’t suppose of a greater story to convey to life as an animated movie for all of the household. I’m excited to work with Ulysses Filmproduktion and Cantilever Media to convey this unique new film to Sky Cinema audiences in 2022.”

Pratchett, who died in 2015, wrote 41 novels as half of the Discworld collection. His books have bought some 90 million copies in 37 languages globally. He was knighted in 2009 and obtained the World Fantasy Award for lifetime achievement in 2010.