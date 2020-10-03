Hugh Laurie stars as a scandalous politician in first trailer for BBC One’s Roadkill

The first trailer for BBC One political drama Roadkill has arrived, starring Hugh Laurie as a controversial politician in the midst of a very public meltdown.

Written by Academy Award nominee David Hare, the collection charts a scandalous interval in the lifetime of fictional politician Peter Laurence, whose non-public life is imploding as surprising revelations about him are revealed for all to see.

Regardless of the storm surrounding him, he shows a full lack of guilt or regret and stays decided to serve his personal agenda, holding his sure on the “final prize”.

The brand new teaser sees Laurie’s political hopeful face off towards Peaky Blinders star Helen McRory, who lambasts him for a cover-up, solely for Peter to guarantee her he’s “squeaky” clear.

We additionally get a glimpse on the dynamic between Peter and his assistant, performed by Brokers of SHIELD star Iain De Caestecker, who’s seemingly by no means removed from his facet.

Try the teaser under.

Roadkill additionally stars Sidse Babett Knudsen (The Accident), Saskia Reeves (Us), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), Patricia Hodge (Miranda), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A), Katie Leung (The Nest), Olivia Vinall (Apple Tree Yard), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Woman), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Millie Brady (The Final Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water).

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama mentioned: “Roadkill is a thriller which explores the connection between private morality and political energy.

“Hugh Laurie is an unbelievable actor who will play this fictional function with utter conviction, and it’s a nice honour to work as soon as once more with David Hare and The Forge to carry this brilliantly sharp and humorous drama to BBC1.”

Laurie stays a drive to be reckoned with on British tv, together with his sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 just lately renewed for a second season on Sky Atlantic and HBO.

Roadkill will likely be accessible on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this yr. Whilst you’re ready, go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV reveals 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.