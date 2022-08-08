Hugo Ibarra’s blunt response when asked about the possible arrival of Edinson Cavani in Boca

*Hugo Benjamín Ibarra referred to the possible arrival of Edinson Cavani to Boca

After the departure of Sebastian Battaglia and elimination in the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup, Boca began a restructuring with the interim of Hugo Benjamin Ibarra. The Xeneize seeks to get out of an unstable present and victory against Platense calmed the turbulent waters that made tremble to The Bombonera.

Beyond the result vs. Squid, in the last hours in public opinion the possible arrival of an international star was installed to straighten the course of an institution that had lost its way. Is that Edinson Cavani could become a booster Bocasince the player is “seriously analyzing” the possibility of playing in Argentina.

Sources close to the attacker of the Uruguayan national team trusted that the footballer “could accept” the proposal that – some time ago – he made to him Juan roman riquelme to join the group auriazul “It would only be necessary to modify some small things around the duration of the contract and file some tax issues. But the pass, now, is more possible than ever”, they told Telam close to the scorer of Salto, of 35 years.

In this context, Ibarra He referred to the subject in the last press conference, but the former right back put cold cloths on the operation. “I don’t know anything about the footballer. The only thing I know is that He is an excellent striker with a great international career. I can’t talk about someone who hasn’t made it to the club yet. I can talk about all the footballers who are in my charge and I answer about them ”, he sentenced.

The possibility that the scorer is linked to the Villarreal “is losing strength”, because the Spanish entity he has not yet managed to sell any of the players he has in his portfolio and that situation would prevent him from reaching the Yellow Submarine on the subject of the so-called Financial fair play.

However, the complexity of the arrival of Cavaniwho seeks to win filming to be in tune with the national team that will play the World Cup Qatar 2022lies in the fact that Boca should close the deal before monday, date on which the book of passes for Argentine soccer will conclude. “The intention is that (Edinson) Cavani signs a contract until December 2023con exit clause for June of that year”, they remarked from the environment of the charrúa star.

In principle, the former player of the Manchester United– who is training in Montevideo in the property owned by the Uruguayan Football Association – I would plan to travel to Buenos Aires “to try to close, face to facewith the leaders of the Xeneize his eventual future with the team Hugo Ibarra. If the parties agree, the striker would undergo a medical check-up on Monday and that day he would be presented as a new Boca player.

