Hugo Obregon, Manuel Alvarez-Diestro on ‘Trains Bound for the Sea’

Making its bow at the Malaga Competition’s Spanish Screenings is “Trains Bound for the Sea,” the characteristic debut from directorial duo Hugo Obregón and Manuel Álvarez-Diestro.

The movie tells the story of Lee Fan Bao – firstly by means of his grandfather’s quest to search out him an acceptable bride and later by means of the grandson’s experiences of discovering love in London. The ultimate vignette takes place in a rain-soaked Hong Kong and is flooded with a former boyfriend’s reminiscences of Fan Bao.

In line with the two administrators, who went to highschool collectively in Santander earlier than transferring Stateside to check at Boston College, the intentionally indirect narrative was initially a trilogy of quick movies that they had beforehand labored on, earlier than reediting them from scratch, to make the characteristic.

The administrators, who’re at the moment in search of a distribution deal, talked with Selection about their directorial fashion and the continuity challenges concerned in segueing from the three quick movies.

Hugo, what impressed you to reedit your shorts trilogy right into a characteristic and what challenges did you face?

Obregón: We needed to hyperlink up the tales, however by way of indirect angles. We’re impressed by the minimalism of Hou Hsiao-hsien and in addition Ozu Yasujiro and Michelangelo Antonioni. Our movies are extra about experiencing than figuring out; and due to this fact emotions are felt, hopefully, quite than informed and even seen.

Our first quick set in Hong Kong, “By no means Once more This Flower,” did nicely on the quick movie pageant circuit however the story was a bit obscure, even by our requirements. So Manuel got here up with the thought of telling the story of the departed from the first movie.

The second movie, “Final Days of Margaret Thatcher,” was shot in London, the place Manuel was based mostly there, and we needed to make use of the panorama to convey a funereal temper quite than give it by means of motion, dialogue and even by means of the expression of the actors.

Our third piece, “One other 12 months With out Love,”, was difficult as a result of Manuel – the perennial traveller – was now residing in Seoul, so we needed to provide you with a Korean hyperlink and clarify that.

There have been continuity points in becoming a member of these collectively – for occasion, Girl Thatcher’s funeral and the Peaceable Revolution in South Korea happened three years aside and, worse but, in reverse order to our pursuits, however we needed to include them anyway, as a result of it was a part of our basic scheme: To attract a parallel between the private and the historic.

Manuel, you’re a celebrated constructed setting photographer – what position do buildings and place play in your movies?

Álvarez-Diestro: Normally I do know the buildings from my photographic work and present them to Hugo and we combine them into the movies. In a approach, we first fall in love with the cities and the areas after which we deliver the actors and [build] the story round it.

My expertise taking images of the constructed setting in lots of cities and Hugo’s urge for food for strolling with me by means of the metropolis has helped us in creating this movie the place the metropolis has a central position as a backstage for human emotion.