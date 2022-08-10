Hugo Sánchez attacked Pumas for 6-0 against Barcelona: “It’s a nice shame”

Hugo Sánchez attacked Pumas for 6-0 against Barcelona Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea/ESPN

The painful defeat suffered by the Pumas from National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) at the hands of Barcelona Soccer Clubcontinues to give the Mexican press something to talk about, because now one of the greatest auriazules idols, Hugo Sanchez I criticize the approach of the 90 minutes of the painting Andres Lilini.

The former Real Madrid player, FC Barcelona’s main rival, attacked the team that formed him, because during the Spicy Soccer assured that the result against the team commanded by Xavi Hernández “marked” the management of the Argentine trainer, as happened to Juan Carlos Osorio with the Mexican National Team, when they were thrashed by Chile in a Copa América

“Lillini is going to be marked just like Juan Carlos Osorio happened to him with Chile’s 7-0 win over Mexico. Those justifications that they were other teams and they also thrashed them ”, remarked the Pentapichichi at the analysts table Spicy Soccer.

🎙️Hugo Sánchez: “They were not well prepared @PumasMXa beautiful shame for those of us who have worked so many years to create a good image of Mexican soccer” 📹 ESPNpic.twitter.com/kB52O2vmGw – Pumas In The Skin (@PumasELP) August 9, 2022

As expected, the former Club América player did not miss the opportunity to remember his time as coach of the UNAM Pumas when they faced Real Madrid for the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy and beat them by the minimum with a goal from Israel Castro.

“Those of us who have worked for so many years to create a good image of Mexican soccer, me in particular individually, and then on a collective level with Pumas in 2004, playing in the Santiago Bernabeu […] and it turns out that we beat him”, he remarked with obvious annoyance, Hugo Sanchez.

To end his acid comments, the also known as The golden childlamented the world image left by the university club, for which he considers that they will never be considered again to compete for the Joan Gamper: “They are not going to invite him again because of the ridicule they did”, concluded the former national selector.

Soccer Football – Friendly – Joan Gamper Trophy – FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM – Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain – August 7, 2022 Pumas UNAM’s players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

What promised a moderately even match due to the reinforcements made by the Mexican team for the Apertura 2022, was marked by the notorious difference in football rhythm between both teams, however, the redeemable of the night and, which will be recorded by the culé fans It is without a doubt the massive farewell that Dani Alves received from the FC Barcelona fans.

Before the match began, the fans who gathered at the Camp Nou they were able to say goodbye to the iconic number 2 with cheers and applause, The same ones who were thanked by the Brazilian star with a heart sign with both hands.

In the middle of the field that saw him make history in football, the Brazilian right back, accompanied by Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, received a plaque for his 431 games defending the Catalan club; In addition, it was exhibited on the screens of the legendary Spotify Camp Nou a video of the best moments of the Brazilian player who He decided to join the UNAM Pumas for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Dani Alves’ emotional farewell at Camp Nou. (Credit: Tw/@FCBarcelona_cat)



The National University Club lost in the friendly match against Barcelona 6 goals against 0in a match that seemed difficult from minute one for those led by the Argentine Lillini, as the group of Lewandowski, Busquets, Pique, Pedri and company prevailed from two minutes.

Both institutions are preparing their next dates, however, FC Barcelona still hopes to give “a blow on the table” in the European football transfer market, since it is presumed the incorporation of Bernard Silva at a cost of 50 to 60 million from Pep Guardiola’s team, Manchester City.

Meanwhile he Club of the National Autonomous University of Mexico will face Club América next Saturday, August 13, in another edition of the “Clásico Capitalino”.

KEEP READING:

The pearls of Barcelona’s 6-0 defeat of Pumas by Joan Gamper: Lewandowski’s show, Dani Alves’s joke and Piqué’s gesture on the bench

Joan Gamper Trophy: this was Barcelona’s emotional tribute to Dani Alves

Joan Gamper Trophy: the best memes left by Barcelona’s win against Pumas