Hugo Sánchez proposed to make a pair with Rafa Márquez to get Mexican soccer out of the crisis

Before the crisis who is experiencing Aztec football, the former Real Madrid player, Hugo Sanchezproposed this Tuesday to make a pair with Rafael Marquezformer Barcelona FC player, to to direct the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) and the League MXrespectively.

This is what the “pentapichichi” said in the “Spicy Soccer” program of ESPNwhere he has been an analyst for eight years:

“I haven’t thought about it, but with the question, we could think about directing the FMF, a position that I could do and that Rafael Márquez be president of the Mexican league. That the owners say we have two personalities who know a lot about the business, although we do not know everything in terms of negotiations “

The specialist considered that at his age he should already say things to see if he improves something in Mexican soccer, since has seen many processes that do not succeedIn addition, they deserve changes in the structure of the federation.

The above in reference to the recent failures of the Triboth male and female, fail to qualify for the U-20 World Cupsas well as the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

In addition to the poor results of the senior team, which next November will play the Qatar World Cup 2022but with very low expectations.

“Those of us who love and live from and for soccer must be in important positions, not just those who want to enrich themselves at the expense of Mexican soccer”

Similarly, he said he doesn’t want to leave the country as it isregarding football issues, and that when he led the national team, he asked the owners of the clubs for help to try to be world champions.

“One day I made a call to tell them that we could be world champions, as long as we have their support, that of the press and I convince the players. Now at my age, I don’t want the national team anymore, but I don’t think we’re in good hands when it comes to running Mexican soccer. We must all react for a better Mexico, because I don’t want to leave thinking that I could have done more.”

“I would like the selection to be successful. My prediction is that if it doesn’t work out, the owners should consider making a structural change in the management of Mexican soccer at the federation and league levels. Promote the Mexican league to the world to do something like Spain and England. In Mexico we accept bad decisions, not only in sports, but also in politics and economics. We have to mobilize,” he concluded.

