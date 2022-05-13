Hugo Sánchez will premiere a new program on ESPN

The former Real Madrid scorer will experience a new facet as a sports interviewer (Video: ESPN)

On sports television it is common to see former soccer players being part of soccer analysis programs, in which they share their experience on the field with journalists and hosts of the program. One of them is about Hugo Sanchezthe Pentapichichi has had frequent involvement with the chain of ESPN in Spicy Soccer.

He became one of the controversial and controversial commentators of the program that together with Jose Ramon Fernandez y David Faitelson began to develop into a new version of the former national team.

But now Hugol will venture into a new facet as a sports commentator as he will premiere an exclusive interview program in which he will be in charge of questioning different current figures of national and international football.

Hugo Sánchez will premiere an interview program (Photo: Facebook/Spicy Soccer)

Through the social networks of the American chain, the program called Hugo Sanchez Presents, in which the former Pumas striker will be the main driver; In a series modality, different chapters of the interviews that the actor may have will be presented. Macho.

It should be noted that the premiere of the new programming of the former striker will be the next tuesday may 17 exclusively from Star+ from ESPN. This is how the television station promoted Hugo Sánchez’s program:

“There are only a few days left. Hugo Sanchez Presents where there will be many interviews with sports celebrities. Don’t miss the seasons that will be available only in #StarPlusLA may 17th #MiraloEnStarPlus”.

The premiere of the new programming of the former striker will be next Tuesday, May 17 exclusively on ESPN’s Star+ (Photo: Twitter/@ESPNmx)

In one of the promotional videos of the series, a preview was shared that the program will have it and among the first guests that will be in Hugo Sanchez Presents is about Karim Benzemafront and Real Madrid figure.

Within the promotional trailer for the series you can see that Hugo Sánchez visited the club’s facilities merenguein which he became a historical figure for his championships and goals scored in the 1980s.

But his program would not be limited exclusively to talking about international soccer because he would also speak with current Mexican soccer players. Briefly, it can be seen that there will be a chapter in which he will talk with Diego Lainez y Andrew Savedtwo Real Betis footballers who were recently crowned Copa del Rey champions.

In social networks they made fun of the Hugo Sánchez series (Photo: Mario Jasso/ Cuartoscuro.com)

In the preview that lasts less than a minute, phrases can be rescued in which they talk about the Mexican National Team and the performance it has had in recent years. “The National Team is criticized a lot for the fact that there are no leaders”, is the phrase that can be rescued from the advance of the series.

Another of the first guests that will be on the program is Hector Herreramidfielder of Atletico Madrid that is about to arrive MLS; in one of the fragments of the promotional one hears that HH He spoke in relation to what happened with Atlético and the possibility of staying in Spanish football.

In social networks, the news of his new facet as an interviewer gave rise to ridicule and memes because the followers of Hugol They recalled the occasions in which the former soccer player stole cameras to talk about himself and divert attention from the main topic.

So they affirmed that Hugo Sánchez would do the same in his new series, because even with the name he gave way to ridicule due to the insistence on mentioning the former merengue striker.

