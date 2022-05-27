Hugo Sánchez with Infobae: the question about Cristiano Ronaldo with which he made Benzema uncomfortable and why Real Madrid should have looked for Messi in 2021

The former Mexican striker now shines as a presenter



Hugo Sanchez imposes conditions, as it did in the area back in the 80s. It overwhelms from the constellation of trophies that adorn the wall behind him, the one that he conveniently chose for the Zoom minutes that he offers to Infobae. And he marks the field by asking first, anticipating at the near post, when in this case he is in the role of interviewee, although his query is a mere formality: “What time is it over there?”

That relentless scorer, the one who capered during the celebrations, a legend of Real Madrid (where he won 9 titles, in addition to having won five Pichichi trophies as the top scorer in Spanish football), stepped down from the role of celebrity to interview great sports figures in the program “Hugo Sánchez presents”, which can be enjoyed by Star+. The legendary 63-year-old Mexican soccer player, who has also held the role of coach, sat face to face with stars like Karim Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti o Andrew Saved to dive behind the scenes of their careers starting from the complicity of having also shone with the ball, from an equal plane.

At the same time, it is a character who has never been afraid of controversy. Her statements as a TV commentator many times loaded tons of gunpowder, and that spark did not go out at the time of the interviews… Or when facing the questions of Infobae.

-How did you feel in the role of interviewer and how do you think the figures with whom you spoke for the cycle felt?

-It is a new adventure, but not unknown, due to the encounters I have with the personalities with whom I live. It is important, interesting people, to meet the human being behind the famous character. It has not been difficult for me, I remember that artists, singers, politicians or other soccer players came to see me at training sessions, games and we would go to dinner and start talking. The talks were very pleasant, very pleasant, we confessed to each other. And those talks are just that, they are confessions, talks from scorer to scorer, as is the case with Benzema; from coach to coach as in the case of Ancelotti; players that I had in the national team, young people like Diego Lainez… They are friendly meetings, I am not a journalist, what I do is that the guest is comfortable and is sure that I am not going to puncture him, I am going to give him a talk or a pleasant dinner, and that it will be showing us in the facets of ordinary people, of human beings.

-During your career in the media, when you had to give opinions, you did so without filters, even if they were controversial. How did you handle it in heads-up with these figures?

-Yes, I have the audacity not to hurt, but rather to take away my curiosity, on a personal level. For example, an exercise so you know, I was hand in hand with Benzema and I told him, “hey, Benzema, when you were playing with Cristiano, they reminded me of my time when I was with Butragueño. Butragueño did the functions that you do, and I did the functions of Cristiano Ronaldo. It has caught my attention that ever since Cristiano left, you took over the baton of scoring leadership”. Like he didn’t feel good that I asked him that. He said: “No, it’s just that I’m still the same, with Cristiano and without Cristiano. I have played well with Cristiano and I have scored goals. And now I’m playing well without Cristiano. And I’m scoring goals.” And I replied: “Yes, but now you are scoring more goals, and you have more leadership, and you no longer have Cristiano’s support. And now what you have done is create your company, with Vinicius. You make others play, but also when you are required to have leadership, you are doing it”. Y i bothered him a bit . I will not be lacking in daring, they are curious things that clear up doubts for me and for all those who watch the episodes.

-I’m taking you to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Mexico and Argentina will make up Group C. How do you think both teams can fare and why are you so critical of Tata Martino’s management?

– I have been critical because I do not like that there are coaches who are not from Mexico directing the Mexican team . I’m not doing it for him or for the nationality. I like to learn from the powerful teams and the greats in the world. And just as you in Argentina would not accept that a Brazilian was the coach of Argentina, nor would Brazil accept that a Uruguayan was the coach of Brazil, it is a bit that I want to imitate the great powers. The Italians, the Germans, the French, the Spanish… It’s on that side. In theory, in the World Cup group, we are the favourites, Argentina first and then Mexico. And I hope it doesn’t happen like it did in ’78, when Argentina won, it was my first World Cup, I was the youngest player, we went with great enthusiasm, and we lost all three games, we didn’t win any and we were out. In this World Cup it is becoming more and more competitive and it is more and more difficult to beat inferior teams. If we talk about logic, Argentina and Mexico should pass the phase.

-It could be Messi’s last World Cup, how do you think it will come?

-I wish him a lot of luck in terms of his decisions in sports. I would like us to at least draw, and not suffer in qualifying for the next phase, but if things go well, Argentina is one of the candidates to win the World Cup and Messi could fulfill the dream of winning a World Cup. It is so good that Messi does not need that, the Argentines do. .

-When he had to leave Barcelona and PSG signed him, you wondered why Real Madrid wasn’t going to look for Messi. Did you think it was a feasible operation?

-When they asked me about Messi, I said that I think that the best in the world have to be in the best teams in the world . I didn’t say it as a joke, I didn’t rule out the possibility of him joining Real Madrid I know it was going to be very difficult. I don’t know Messi very well, the roots with Barcelona are very strong, but if Real Madrid had bid for him with time, I would have liked . The Real Madrid-Barcelona rivalry is very strong. It was a case similar to mine, which I was about to sign with Barcelona before going to Madrid. But Messi’s destiny was Barcelona, ​​today he is in Paris and with his mind on the World Cup.

