Hugo Weaving on ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Measure for Measure’

Hugo Weaving isn’t returning to Center-earth any time quickly — or most likely ever.

“No approach. Completely no,” Weaving tells Selection in a current cellphone interview about whether or not or not he would don the elf ears as Elrond once more, contemplating the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” Amazon sequence. Weaving starred as the half-elven chief in each the “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies, which collectively grossed nearly $6 billion worldwide and is presently being tailored right into a present for the streaming platform (it’s set earlier than “The Fellowship of the Ring,” so maybe a youthful model of Elrond might seem).

He provides that he would have, nevertheless, returned to a different fan favourite function of his from the early aughts — antagonist Agent Smith in the first three “Matrix” movies — for the franchise’s upcoming fourth film, had scheduling conflicts not gotten in the approach.

“‘Matrix’ might need occurred,” he says. “However ‘Lord of the Rings,’ no, I might by no means — I’m not desirous about that in any respect. Look, I liked being in New Zealand with all these nice folks, and it was like going again to a household however truly, to be trustworthy, I believe everybody had greater than sufficient of it.”

“Matrix” and “LOTR” aren’t the solely big-budget franchises Weaving has opted to not return to: he performed Purple Cranium in Marvel’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) however didn’t reprise the function for subsequent movies when contract negotiations fell via. He isn’t eschewing doing blockbuster movies solely, although, saying, “they must be one thing actually fascinating, with a unique twist to make me actually eager to do it.”

For the time being, the veteran actor is comfortable nurturing tasks in his house nation of Australia. “I’m not saying ‘no’ [to those kinds of tentpole films] as a result of I’m kind of open to something,” he says. “However I suppose my pursuits have at all times lay with this nation and looking for actually fascinating tasks out right here. That’s my main focus.”

Amongst these tasks is “Measure for Measure,” a gritty trendy adaptation of Shakespeare’s play set in a sponsored housing growth in Melbourne. In an surprising flip that maybe solely the Bard might write, the making of “Measure for Measure” was marked by its personal tragedy when co-writer and star Damian Hill handed away abruptly, proper earlier than capturing was to begin (actor Mark Winter stepped in to take on the function of Angelo, who Hill was slated to play).

Director Paul Eire, who had collaborated with Hill on 2015’s “Pawno,” says the irony wasn’t misplaced on him. “I simply stored considering, ‘Effectively, that’s Shakespeare isn’t it?’” he says, with amusing. As an alternative of scrapping the movie solely, Eire says that after a brief delay, he determined to press on with manufacturing, with the blessing of Hill’s household.

Weaving says the expertise made the solid and crew nearer. “We bonded via adversity and via necessity after that… [The film] grew to become about one thing else in a approach. There was a serious ingredient in: it was grief, truly.”

Weaving performs Duke, an underworld crime boss coming to phrases together with his personal mortality, however unwilling to relinquish complete management to his successors. Whereas the play is taken into account a comedy, Eire leans into decidedly darker territory, exploring themes of racism and socioeconomic disparity amongst Australia’s multicultural communities — themes which are evergreen however really feel significantly related at the moment.

“There’s a way in all historical past of issues coming round once more and once more and once more, so historical past has a round rhythm to it. However in some methods, issues are at all times the similar,” Weaving observes. “There’s at all times people who find themselves searching for energy. There’s at all times people who find themselves searching for for themselves above others. And so they’re are at all times different people who find themselves attempting to look out for everybody and attempting to do the proper factor. In that sense, it’s a classical piece.”

“Measure for Measure” is out on VOD Sept. 4. Megan Hajjar and Fayssal Bazzi (“Stateless”) additionally star.