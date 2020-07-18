Hui Talks About PENTAGON’s Experience On “Highway To Kingdom,” Being The Leader Of The Group, And More

Speaking about how he turned the chief of PENTAGON, Hui stated, “Among the many members of [PENTAGON], I was the second to affix after Kino, and Ibspent a very long time as a trainee. Due to that, I feel the company trusted me to tackle the function.”

Hui shared how he thinks of himself as a frontrunner, saying, “I’m a sort chief. The background picture on my cellphone says, ‘Ideas of a sort chief.’ When selling, there might be moments if you wish to stand out, however at any time when I really feel that approach, if there’s one other member that does one thing higher, I don’t get grasping. That’s how the workforce does effectively. And it’s not simply me. The entire workforce is like this. If a member of the group goes out for a solo promotion, we encourage them and wish them to do effectively. We sincerely need the very best for one another.”

Requested if he feels any stress because the chief of the group, Hui stated, “Reasonably than feeling stress, I do really feel lonely at instances. After I don’t see satisfying outcomes after working, it’s exhausting, however considering that I can’t be feeling down if the members are additionally having a tough time, I attempt to maintain myself from feeling that approach. As a result of every factor I can say can have an effect on the ambiance. I really feel like I have to tackle the function of comforting others, so there are occasions once I really feel lonely. I used to speak to Jinho hyung at any time when I felt that approach, however now that he’s within the navy, I’m actually feeling his absence.”

Hui stated that he’s begun to depend on all the members when he’s having a tough time. “Not less than as soon as per week, we attempt to all get collectively to speak, though once we get collectively, we largely discuss work.”

Speaking in regards to the group’s resolution to seem on Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom,” Hui stated, “The resolution to seem on the present was straightforward. Although we had been the oldest group amongst these collaborating, that wasn’t necessary. Truthfully, there’s a restrict to the form of efficiency that you would be able to placed on whereas on a music present, however on ‘Highway to Kingdom,’ I felt like we may do all of it, so we determined to seem. It will be an incredible alternative for us and someplace we may be taught so much.”

Requested if it was tough personally arranging all of PENTAGON’s competitors songs, Hui stated, “We felt that if we did it ourselves, we may do higher and placed on a lot cooler performances. We’ve requested others for songs earlier than, but it surely was at all times higher once we did it. Even when getting ready for performances, if we thought we’d like so as to add one thing, we may make the adjustments instantly. As soon as we selected an idea, we wanted to create a draft an applicable association, and that course of was tough. As a result of it was 5 tune over the course of three months. I put a lot into it that if I had been requested to do it once more, I’d have to consider it.”

Hui selected “Basquiat” as his favourite “Highway to Kingdom” efficiency. He stated, “We did the whole lot we wished to in that efficiency. Earlier than occurring stage, we thought in regards to the path we’ve come down up to now, and we wished to placed on the efficiency with a form of desperation. The members carried out with related feelings, so I feel the teamwork actually shone by way of.”

On their collaboration with ONF, Hui stated, “We labored with ONF for our third efficiency, and the teamwork was actually nice. I wished to spotlight every of our strengths, so I stated I’d prepare the tune. I feel it was a great collaboration, and we obtained a lot nearer with the members of ONF whereas training collectively. We gained so much whereas on ‘Highway to Kingdom,’ however greatest a part of all of it is the chums and colleagues we gained.”

Hui selected TOO because the group that caught his eye in the course of the present. “They did so effectively. The members of an idol group can’t be standardized. If some members lead, then others have to help, and TOO had that steadiness and teamwork. Specifically, I used to be shocked at how good Chan and Kyungho had been.”

PENTAGON’s 4th debut anniversary is developing in October, and Hui commented, “I feel we’ve performed effectively up to now, however there are some issues that I want had been higher. I feel at any time when we did one thing, we had approach too many ideas and issues. It will’ve been nice if we discovered what we did effectively and expanded on that in numerous instructions, however as a result of we had been considering an excessive amount of, it’s like we weren’t actually capable of finding our model. Like we primarily did highly effective performances, however gained reputation for mild and enjoyable music. On the opposite hand, each of these are our model, so I feel that is perhaps the form of music we put out sooner or later, as effectively.”

On the group’s targets transferring ahead, Hui stated, “First, it’s getting No. 1 (laughs), and being with PENTAGON for a very long time. I had an overlapping schedule with Leeteuk sooner or later, and I requested him what his dream was. He stated it was to do effectively for an extended, very long time. PENTAGON needs that too. We’ve a lot left to do.”

