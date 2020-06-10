Hulk Hogan Choking Out Richard Belzer And Other Times Wrestling Got Too Real

Within the lead-up to the very first WrestleMania in 1985, Richard Belzer invited Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. as visitors on the present to assist promote their most important occasion tag workforce match. Proper off the bat, Belzer was antagonistic and began to poke enjoyable on the expense of the Hulkster and star of The A-Group, which did not go over nicely along with his two visitors. This solely received worse afterward within the interview when the host requested Hogan to place him in a sleeper maintain. Little did Belzer know however just a few seconds after being put within the entrance chin lock, he was unconscious on the ground with a busted head, which required a hospital go to and a number of stitches.