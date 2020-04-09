Hulk Hogan Has A Blunt Opinion About COVID-19 And Vaccines

View this put up on Instagram

Phrase up,are you able to deal with the reality my brother solely love HH In three quick months, similar to He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away the whole lot we worship. God stated, “you wish to worship athletes, I’ll shut down the stadiums. You wish to worship musicians, I’ll shut down Civic Facilities. You wish to worship actors, I’ll shut down theaters. You wish to worship cash, I’ll shut down the economic system and collapse the inventory market. You do not wish to go to church and worship Me, I’ll make it the place you possibly can’t go to church” “If my people who find themselves referred to as by my identify will humble themselves and pray and search my face and switch from their depraved methods, then I’ll hear from heaven and can forgive their sin and can heal their land.” Perhaps we do not want a vaccine, Perhaps we have to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a private revival the place we deal with the ONLY factor on this planet that actually issues. Jesus.