Hulk Hogan Talks About How Pain Pill Abuse Is A Never Ending Cycle:

Most of Hulk Hogan’s 70 years have been spent fighting within the ring, yet his greatest fights have been away from the wrestling glare.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, talked to “Muscle as well as Health” about how wrestling hurt his body, how he became addicted to drugs, and how he had trouble with drinking.

Anyone who thinks wrestling isn’t real needs to look at what he’s been through. “Doctors kept giving me prescription shortly after prescription, until all of a sudden, it turned into an endless cycle,” Hogan said.

Hulk Hogan Got Caught In A “Vicious Cycle” Where He Couldn’t Work Without Pills:

The 70-year-old WWE star said he got stuck within a “vicious cycle” where he couldn’t do anything without the pills, even after he had healed from the surgeries.

The wrestler told Muscle as well as Health, “I was taking a lot of pain pills because I’d had 25 surgeries, including 10 on my back, facial surgeries from being kicked in the face, hip and knee replacements, as well as abdominal as well as shoulder surgeries.”

“About a decade and a half ago, there was a time when I was in so much pain that I couldn’t do anything. When you have back surgery, it requires about a year for your body to heal, but they were cutting upon me every four months.

Hogan Said That His Painful Road To Healing Was Made Worse By Surgery:

“At that point, I had to take painkillers for sure. But when things started to get better, I kept getting the same medicines.

Hogan said that his hard road to healing was caused by his back surgery. But even after his situation got better, the doctors kept giving him painkillers.

“After my tenth back surgery, the pharmacy would call and say, ‘Your prescription is ready.’ Similar to a dog chasing a bone, I’d go get it,” Hogan said.

So what did Hogan do that made the difference? CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a chemical that is found in marijuana.

Hogan said that former wrestler Ric Flair, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, as well as Chad Bronstein, head of Carma Holdings, who makes cannabis-based goods for people to use, were the ones who told him about it.

Hogan Said That The CBD Calms Me Down As Soon As It Gets Into My Body:

“It took me to a place where my bones don’t hurt as much when I wake up,” Hogan said. As soon as the CBD gets into my system, I can feel how it calms everything down. Right away as I started, I could see a difference.”

But Hogan’s only bad habit wasn’t taking pills. During the conversation, he said that he had problems with drinking. “At a New Year’s Eve party, I saw a lot of things I didn’t like or agree with,” said Hogan.

“I could see myself in this place, and I thought, ‘You know what? I don’t know how I arrived here, but I’m finished. That was the only thing.” I was with people who didn’t believe or act the way I did, so I just said, “I’m out.” It’s much better to have such a clear mind.”

Hogan Has Lost 40 Pounds Since He Stopped Drinking Seven Months Ago:

Since Hogan stopped drinking seven months ago, he has lost 40 pounds, bringing his weight down to a “ripped” 260. He now spends his time selling “Hogan’s Health,” an assortment of CBD-based goods that are meant to help people stop taking prescription drugs.

Hogan says that cannabidiol, or CBD, helped him hit a turning point regarding the way he dealt with his pain. Hogan said that Ric Flair, Mike Tyson, and other celebrities told him about the possible advantages associated with CBD.

“I was confused at first because I had never used CBD. He said, “I didn’t understand what it could do for your health in terms of energy, sleep, as well as getting off hard drugs as well as pharmaceuticals by gradually winding down.”

Hogan Told Sky Daily That He Was Getting Married To A Yoga Teacher:

Since January, Hogan has lost 40 pounds and told yoga teacher Sky Daily that he wants to marry her. “Once I stopped drinking, I didn’t want to eat junk food at night, as well as the weight just fell off,” he said.

“Right now, I’m loving life at the beach, playing the bass for fun when my child Brooke pays a visit, working on my cars, as well as partying hard and clean. It’s a good life.”

From 1983 to 2009, Hogan was wed to Linda Hogan. Brooke, who is 35, and Nick, who is 33, are their children. Jennifer McDaniel was his second wife. They got married in 2010, but they broke up 11 years later.