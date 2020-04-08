Hulk Hogan Vs. Andre The Giant And 8 Other Electrifying WrestleMania Main Events

Hulk Hogan Vs. Andre The Giant – WrestleMania 3

Though this wasn’t the primary (or final) time Hulk Hogan took on Andre The Giant, their principal occasion match from WrestleMania Three is all anybody talks about greater than 30 years after it first went down. Booked because the anchor to WWE’s (then-WWF) largest present (a disputed attendance report of 93,173) on the time within the Pontiac Silverdome, this historic championship match between former associates turned foes is not the best technical wrestling match you may see, however I will be damned if it is not some of the spectacular the corporate has produced. It was even one of many focal factors for the wonderful 2018 HBO documentary on the French wrestler.