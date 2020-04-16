Hulk Hogan, WWE Superstars Respond To Ronda Rousey’s Controversial Comments

Depart a Remark
Ronda Rousey has been public enemy primary within the WWE universe as of late, as the previous celebrity had some harsh phrases for the group in current interviews. Rousey first ruffled feathers by occurring Steve-O’s Wild Trip! podcast and speaking concerning the efficiency theater of the game. In brief, she referred to as the game pretend, which is rarely an announcement that sits effectively with professionals within the trade.
Whereas Ronda Rousey additionally talked concerning the stress of followers and the pressure of the street, many followers and WWE superstars took subject along with her discuss concerning the WWE being pretend. It induced an enormous backlash in direction of Rousey, who days later doubled down with a tweet saying that there was no comparability between actual preventing and professional wrestling.
The doubling down and the podcast feedback have now prompted responses from wrestling’s elite, all of whom appear to have completely different opinions on the matter. Booker T, for instance, mentioned on his podcast Ronda Rousey was utterly over the road with each feedback, and must apologize.
It truly is a slap within the face. And, I simply suppose Ronda, she must apologize before everything.
Booker T will not be the one wrestler who felt that method, as a number of WWE superstars who labored with Ronda Rousey additionally felt damage by her feedback. Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and different outstanding feminine wrestlers of the model had been angered by Ronda Rousey, particularly given Rousey did not do almost as a lot to earn her WWE standing as a few of them. As a consequence of Rousey’s former accolades as a UFC champion, she was instantly given alternatives by the WWE most wrestlers must pay dues for years to attain.
To some like Becky Lynch, to name WWE pretend however then admit retaining tempo with the rampant schedule of the model for even a short time was tough felt hypocritical. Lynch talked about it throughout an interview with ViBe and Wrestling, and mentioned the next.
I’ve talked a very long time that every one these MMA heads that wish to come into WWE as a result of they suppose it is a simple meal ticket however not put within the work and hours and hours we do relating to journey and the grind and obsessing about this and ensuring the group appreciates every thing we do. She would not wish to put in that work. Simply keep in mind that I will be getting higher and higher each time whereas she’s at dwelling enjoying along with her Twitch or no matter.
For some context, Ronda Rousey squared off in opposition to Becky Lynch as a part of the primary occasion of WrestleMania 35, and left the WWE not lengthy after. It is attainable to me that Lynch might be extra damage than others because of that shared expertise, however then this might be one thing that might be used for an eventual rematch between the 2.
And who higher to take a position on that controversy than one of many WWE’s most controversial former superstars: CM Punk? Punk, who had his personal drama with the WWE and is now working for the model once more as an analyst, mentioned on WWE Backstage that whether or not Ronda’s statements are real or calculated is a non-issue. She’s doing what most nice wrestling superstars ought to do proper now.
She doing her job. I really like this. That is pure chaos and I do not see this ending effectively, whether or not it is actual or scripted, however it’ll be enjoyable to look at. It is incredible to look at everybody chunk on it and get butthurt.
In relation to WWE expertise and social media, there’ll at all times be a query of what is actual and scripted. As CM Punk identified, typically the true will be utilized for scripted content material down the road when cooler heads prevail. The essential factor he believes is that followers are watching, reacting, and invested in seeing the way it performs out.
In fact, there are additionally the others who simply wish to know if that is an elaborate setup by the WWE, and that is honest. That is very true after a mysterious Instagram publish by Ronda Rousey, which referred to as again to an notorious social media second by none aside from Hulk Hogan.
The caption, as evidenced by the Hulk Hogan doll within the video, appears like a transparent reference to a Hogan tweet from 2011. The tweet refers to “marks” or wrestling followers which might be “labored” right into a “shoot,” which is to say satisfied that one thing that was pre-orchestrated or scripted is actual drama and unplanned. People like that may worsen wrestlers, who could get bombarded with very actual hate from passionate followers hoping to harm these wrestlers as a lot as they “damage” one other favourite wrestler.
The Hulkster appeared to acknowledge his tweet and appeared in Ronda Rousey’s feedback to supply some help. Hogan, who has had his personal share of troubles with WWE superstars and the fandom through the years, mentioned the next to the previous UFC champion:
Wow that’s how I have to get up each morning as a substitute of espresso, marks at all times work themselves right into a shoot particularly when they’re within the ring. More true phrases have by no means been spoken. Yo Travis, love u guys.
So now the plot has thickened. There are the followers who now suppose this can be a slightly apparent pretend beef to drum up hype for Ronda Rousey’s eventual return to WWE, and nonetheless those that suppose Rousey was simply working her mouth. Then there’s the group that believes Rousey’s feedback had been real, however will finally be referenced ought to she ever determine to hyperlink again up with the WWE. The underside line is, it looks like there are some superstars which might be simply as confused as followers on this one, and the one factor to do now’s wait and see what comes subsequent.
Do you suppose Ronda Rousey’s statements had been real, or simply a part of an elaborate WWE angle? Hold forth in our ballot and, as at all times, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for updates on what’s taking place with tv and flicks in 2020 and past.
