“Hulk” Salazar: what is known so far about the tragic death of the former Chivas player

Antonio Salazar was burned to death inside a vehicle in Tonalá, Jalisco (Photo: Twitter/@LeoDeantes)

Antonio Hulk Salazarformer player of the Guadalajara club, died at the age of 33 the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10. The club that formed it was in charge of publicizing the fatal event that shook Mexican soccer.

In the first instance it was reported that his body was found inside a charred vehicle in the vicinity of the municipality of Tonala, Jalisco. Due to the circumstances in which the death of the former striker was announced, the municipal authorities took action in relation to the event to publicize the most recent details of the event.

The Attorney General of the State of Jalisco (FGE) started a research folder to know the details of the event and through an official statement reported the highlights of the case.

Liga MX mourned the death of Antonio “Hulk” Salazar (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Although it was stated that the burnt person was the Hulk Salazarthe Jalisco Prosecutor limited himself to saying that So far, there is no information to confirm the identity of the victim.so it will wait for the forensic results.

They requested the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences the corresponding genetic tests to corroborate the identity of the body. And it is that due to the conditions in which the person was found, it was not possible to find his name due to the time the body was exposed to the firein addition to which no official identification was found.

Given the different reports from different media, the FGE noted the following: “Although information has emerged regarding the possible identity of the person through different media, it is important to point out that said information cannot be corroborated by this social representation until the results of the genetic tests are available”.

Antonio ‘Hulk’ Salazar died at the age of 33 (Photo: Twitter/@LaBanca_MX_)

Another of the points added by the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office was how the whereabouts of who would be Antonio was found. Hulk Salazar. neighbors of the Colony Hills University of the municipality of Tonalá called the emergency numbers to report a vehicle fire which was apparently abandoned.

Staff from the Civil Protection Unit y firemen municipal, who controlled the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, they proceeded to search the vehicle to look for signs of what could have triggered the fire and in the trunk His burned body was found, which is presumed to be the former Chivas player.

As soon as the death of the Verde Valle youth squad was announced, the exact place where his body was located was not specified, it was only announced that he was found lifeless inside the white vehicle, so now the line of The investigation would expand on the reasons why it was in the trunk of the car.

La Liga BBVA MX and Chivas mourned the death of the former Mexican striker (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The situation was immediately reported to Public ministry of the state to initiate the corresponding procedures in relation to the forensic process. It should be noted that the fire occurred on Sunday May 8 and the death of the soccer player of the Cimarrones de Sinaloa of the Expansion League was made known until Tuesday, May 10, two days after the incident. In addition, the same statement was given the day the player died.

The state authorities stressed their commitment to find those responsible for the event and to follow up on the case in a timely manner to inform society about the event.

For your part Liga BBVA MX and Chivas mourned the death of the former Mexican striker and sent condolences to his family for the loss.

