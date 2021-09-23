Hulk’s wrong penalty and Diego Costa’s injury: the best of the tie between Palmeiras and Mineiro for the first leg of the Libertadores

The first semifinal of the Liberators cup bored everyone with a pale zero tie between Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro, played in the Allianz Parque Stadium of San Pablo. The Argentine referee Patrick Loustau led a very frictionless meeting with few emotions and on the clearest occasion, the one that had the Galo with a penalty, it was wasted by hulk. Now we will have to wait a week for the rematch at Mineirao, to meet the first finalist of the 2021 edition.

In the beginning it was clear what was the strategy of each. Palmeiras gave the ball to Mineiro and was dedicated to waiting for him to come out against, something that did not happen in the first half, and whose banner was rony, which in one started from behind the middle of the court and could not weigh in attack. A shot of his that Everson contained with his foot after having run more than 60 meters was the most dangerous for the local cast.

The game was so tough that from the beginning they made us feel the rigor and it was the Argentine midfielder and captain of Mineiro, Nacho Fernández, the one who suffered it with a collision of Felipe Melo. The former River Plate and Gymnastics player was lying on the floor, but the judge did not even show the yellow to the rude midfielder of the Verdao.

Although the key play was 40 minutes into the first half with the foul that Gustavo Gomez committed in the area to the brand new Mineiro striker, Diego Costa, which Loustau did not hesitate to collect. The one in charge of the shooting from the twelve steps was the visitor’s other gunner, Hulk, whose shot hit the stick, which prevented the opening of the scoreboard.

At the beginning of the complement the Hulk himself had one with a mid-range shot that passed very close to the crossbar. Although the bad news continued for Mineiro since minutes later Costa threw himself to the ground and made a sign of a jerk on his left leg, circumstances that forced him to leave the playing field on the day of his Cup debut.

Diego Costa takes his left leg (REUTERS / Fernando Bizerra)

The clash of a team opting for the backlash and another thirsty to propose was not attractive to the eye, and had clashes between the players, especially due to the rudeness that followed on the part of the Palmeiras captain, Melo himself.

In the epilogue of the meeting, another shot from the Hulk, through a free kick, also caused anxiety, but not much more in a game that left much to be desired considering the level of both teams. The Galo which was reinforced with a European-level attacker like Costa (he would have a torn hamstring), and the Verdao He is the current champion of the Libertadores.

The game changed little with the departure of the former Spanish gunner. Mineiro continued betting on his attack, which continued to collide with the green defense, reborn after being questioned about his performance in the previous eight games, in which he made twelve goals.

The team led by Cuca, defeated by Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras in the final of the Libertadores-2020, when he led Santos, took a draw against the state of Minas Gerais and remains undefeated in the competition (seven wins, four draws).

At home, next week and with an audience, he will seek to hit the final to win his second Cup, after being raised by Cuca himself and Ronaldinho Gaúcho in 2013. But coach Ferreira and his team, although it is difficult for them to shine They already know how to be champions with a love and hate style.

