Hulu Adapting Charles Yu Novel ‘Inside Chinatown’ for Television

Charles Yu’s newest novel “Inside Chinatown” is getting the TV remedy.

Hulu is growing a sequence based mostly on the novel, with Yu in place to adapt his personal work, Selection has realized completely. Sources describe the deal for the e-book, brokered by UTA, as extremely aggressive, with Participant and Dan Lin’s Rideback on board to supply.

“Inside Chinatown” follows the story of an Asian-American actor struggling in opposition to clichéd roles and stereotypes, each at work and in his private life. It was revealed earlier this 12 months by Pantheon Books, and has garnered Yu a spot among the many finalists for the Nationwide E book Award within the fiction class.

Alongside Yu, the venture is being government produced by Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Elsie Choi for Rideback, and Miura Kite for Participant.

Earlier this 12 months, Yu made an look on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah” to debate the e-book and the dearth of illustration for Asians and Asian People on display.

Yu already has ample writing expertise within the TV area, having penned episodes of HBO’s “Westworld,” FX’s “Legion,” AMC’s “Lodge 49” and Fb’s “Sorry For Your Loss.” His earlier printed works embrace the novel “The best way to Reside Safely in a Science Fictional Universe,” revealed in 2010, and quick story collections “Third Class Superhero” and “Sorry Please Thank You.”

The venture is the most recent addition Participant’s TV slate, which already encompasses Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” sci-fi drama “Noughts + Crosses,” and a pair of Steve James docuseries in “America to Me” and “Metropolis So Actual.”

Yu is represented by UTA, Julie Barer at The E book Group, and attorneys Ken Richman & Robby Koch. Lin is repped by UTA, UFUSE Administration, and lawyer David Fox.