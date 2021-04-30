Hulu Adds ViacomCBS Cable Networks to Live TV Service

Hulu, more than four years after launching its live TV service, has added ViacomCBS’ cable networks to the lineup.

Starting Friday (April 30), nine ViacomCBS networks will be available on Hulu + Live TV: Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., VH1, CMT, MTV, TV Land and Paramount Network. The price of the streaming package will remain at $64.99/month (with SVOD ads) and $70.99/month (with no SVOD ads).

Another five ViacomCBS linear nets — BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic — will be available in Hulu’s Entertainment add-on package (which remains priced at $7.99/month extra). The other channels in that package are CNBC, American Heroes Channel, World Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Great American Country, Military History Channel and Science.

In addition, under the distribution deal between Disney’s Hulu and ViacomCBS, Hulu will add a collection of library shows from the media company to its on-demand service, including “Freaks and Geeks,” “Moesha” and “Sister Sister.”

It’s another example of co-opetition among media conglomerates as direct-to-consumer streaming era is in full swing. In early March, ViacomCBS rebranded — and expanded — the CBS All Access service to become Paramount Plus. Disney has been aggressively pushing its streaming products worldwide, including offering a discounted bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in the U.S.

Hulu + Live TV now offers more than 75 live TV channels in the baseline package. Customers also get access to the core Hulu on-demand service (which costs $5.99/month with ads or $11.99/month without ads as a standalone offering).