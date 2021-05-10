Hulu Announces Upcoming Lakers Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

Hulu has landed an upcoming nine-part original docuseries chronicling the history of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The series, which will debut in 2022, will follow the last four decades of the Lakers franchise and feature interviews with legendary players and coaches including Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. It will also feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with the late Lakers owner, Jerry Buss.

Starting from Jerry Buss’ acquisition of the Lakers in 1979, the docuseries will chronicle the team’s championship-winning “Showtime” era, the incredible successes of Kobe Bryant and O’Neal and the rebirth of the team, now led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The project is from Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss, director Antoine Fuqua with Fuqua Films, Haven Entertainment and Los Angeles Media Fund. Buss and Fuqua executive produce alongside Kevin Mann, Michael Mann, Brendan Bragg, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Linda Rambis and Steven Leckart, who also writes. Jake Pushinsky serves as editor.

DATES

ABC News Live announced that “Tulsa’s Buried Truth” will air on May 18 at 8:30 p.m., ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The documentary special, which examines the horrific killings and destruction of Black Wall Street, features reporting by senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami and interviews with Tulsa natives and current mayor G.T. Bynum. “Tulsa’s Buried Truth” also features Joi McCondichie, a descendent of victims of the massacre, and Kristi Williams, who is part of a group that works to find mass graves. The documentary is produced by ABC News’ Investigative Unit for ABC News Live and executive produced by Cindy Galli.

Freeform announced that “Motherland: Fort Salem” Season 2 will premiere on July 22, “Grown-ish” Season 4 will premiere on July 8 and “Good Trouble” will return with the second half of its third season on July 14. Season 2 of “Motherland: Fort Salem,” which follows Raelle, Tally and Abigail confronting higher stakes and an ancient group of witch hunters, stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée. It is written and created by Eliot Laurence. With Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are executive producers. Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller will also serve as executive producers on the series. Season 4 of “Grown-ish,” which takes place during senior year, stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. ABC Signature produces, and Shahidi, Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins executive produce. Season 3B of “Good Trouble,” starring Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence and Beau Mirchoff, follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle their professional and romantic lives. Co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, “Good Trouble” is executive produced by Johnson, Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

HBO’s new limited series “The White Lotus” will debut on July 11. Starring Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn, the social satire that takes place at an exclusive Hawaiian resort will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage will appear in recurring roles. “The White Lotus” is created, written and directed by Mike White, who executive produces with David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine co-executive produces.

Director Dawn Porter’s “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” will premiere on National Geographic on June 18 at 9 p.m. The documentary will then be available to stream on Hulu the next day, just in time for Juneteenth. Debuting just after the 100-year anniversary of the two-day Tulsa Massacre, “Rise Again” centers on award-winning journalist DeNeen Brown and her search for a mass grave in her native state of Oklahoma. She digs into the events that led to one of the worst episodes of racial violence in American history: the 1921 attacks by white mobs on Black residents and businesses in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, leading to as many as 300 Black people murdered and thousands homeless and displaced. With access to family members of those killed, city officials and historians, “Rise Again” unveils the effort by the community to find victims’ bodies and unearth truths suppressed for almost a century. It is executive produced by Jeff Lanter, Ashleigh Di Tonto and Christine Weber. Watch the trailer below.

The CW Network announced that the fantasy adventure series “The Outpost” will return on July 15 at 9 p.m. The network also announced new dates for the final season premiere of legal drama “Burden of Truth,” which will air on July 30 at 8 p.m., and the Season 3 premiere of “Coroner,” which returns on August 19 at 8 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix announced that “Sex/Life” will debut on June 25. Based on B.B. Easton’s novel “44 Chapters About 4 Men,” the comedy-drama series offers a new look at female identity and desire through the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past. Exhausted from being a stay-at-home mom in Connecticut suburbia, Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) starts reminiscing on her wild child-New York City past. She fantasizes by way of journaling about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the heartbreak she never got over. The further Billie looks back, the more she wonders how she got here. And then husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) finds her journal. Will Billie’s chronicled escapades start a sexual revolution in her marriage or is she headed back to the life she though she left behind? “Sex/Life” is executive produced by Stacy Rukeyser. See below for first look images.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for “Solos,” David Weil’s upcoming anthology series, premiering on May 21. The seven-part series spans the present and future, exploring what it means to be human, and stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. The show is executive produced by creator Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster, with Pixie Wespiser serving as producer. Weil and Taylor-Johnson also direct, along with Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

CASTING

Starz announced Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns and Danny Kirrane joined the cast of 16th century drama “The Serpent Queen” as series regulars that will make up Catherine de Medici’s (Samantha Morton) royal court, while Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Liv Hill, Kiruna Stamell and Colm Meaney will appear in recurring roles. Based on the book “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France” by Leonie Frieda, the eight-episode series follows the young Catherine de Medici as she keeps her marriage alive and masters the game of monarchy. Writer Justin Haythe executive produces with Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff, and Stacie Passon will direct multiple episodes.

RENEWALS

Hallmark Channel ordered a ninth season of TV drama “When Calls the Heart.” Series star Erin Krakow first made the announcement during the Season 8 finale, affirming the highly-rated show as the network’s longest-running original series. The program ranked as the No. 1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date for women 18 and up. It is set to return in 2022.

LATE NIGHT

