Hulu Black Friday Deal: $2 per Month in Limited-Time Offer

Disney’s Hulu needs to reel in deal-seekers with a reprise of its Black Friday promotion — providing its entry-level ad-supported package deal for $2 per month, a 66% low cost, for a 12 months.

Beginning at midnight PT on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), new and eligible returning subscribers can join Hulu’s streaming plan with advertisements for $1.99 per month for one 12 months at hulu.com. The limited-time provide runs via 11:59 p.m. PT on Cyber Monday (Nov. 30).

Hulu’s VOD package deal with advertisements is generally $5.99 month-to-month. The Disney-controlled streamer isn’t providing a Black Friday value break on the no-ads plan, which prices $11.99 per month.

This 12 months’s Black Friday promo is similar to the one Hulu pushed final 12 months, whereas in 2018 it ran an much more aggressive provide of 99 cents month-to-month for 12 months on the ad-supported package deal.

Hulu continues to guide with the ad-supported VOD package deal, as that generates twin income streams and lets it provide a beautiful value level. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is following the identical mannequin with a mixture of ad-supported and ad-free plans, whereas WarnerMedia plans to bow a reduced-price model of HBO Max in the again half of 2021 that features advertisements.

General, Hulu had 36.6 million subscribers (up 28% 12 months over 12 months) as of Oct. 3, the top of Disney’s fiscal fourth quarter. About 89% of these (32.5 million) have been on SVOD-only plans, with 4.1 million taking each SVOD and dwell TV (for which Hulu simply raised costs by $10 per month).

Hulu’s on-demand streaming library contains full seasons of hit reveals like “Household Man,” “Legislation & Order: SVU” and “Golden Ladies,” movies like “Trolls World Tour” and originals together with “Pen15,” “Little Fires In all places,” “Ramy,” “Animaniacs” and “The Handmaid’s Story.”