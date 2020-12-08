Hulu, Discovery Nab Acquire Factual Titles From Canada’s Frantic Films

Canadian manufacturing home Frantic Films has scored a number of gross sales offers on factual collection “Excessive Upkeep” and “Killer In Plain Sight,” through offers brokered by U.Okay.-based distributor Abacus Media Rights.

Hulu has taken U.S. rights to true crime collection “Killer in Plain Sight,” initially commissioned by Investigation Discovery. The collection has been bought to Crime + Investigation in Germany, Austria, German-speaking Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Alto Adige, and Koch Media for distribution cross the U.Okay., Malta, Gibraltar, the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Eire. German gross sales outfit Palatin has licensed the present throughout Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Alto Adige.

The collection (52 x 30′) options homicide circumstances the place detectives have a look at all these concerned as a suspect, and should filter the lies from the reality with a view to crack the case. Govt producer for Frantic Films is Jamie Brown.

In the meantime, Discovery has picked up “Excessive Upkeep,” initially produced for Blue Ant Media’s Smithsonian Channel, for the U.S. and Latin America, whereas Nationwide Geographic Channel has acquired for Poland, Hungary, Romania and Asia, LRT in Lithuania, Koch Media in Germany and Iberian gross sales home Luk Internacional S.A.

The collection (8 x 60′) meets the upkeep and restore groups liable for retaining super-structures protected, together with the Sir Adam Beck Hydroelectric Producing Stations at Niagara Falls, the Montreal Metro and the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in California. Govt producers for Frantic Films are Jamie Brown and Jeff Peeler.

Brown, CEO of Frantic Films, stated: “We’re delighted that much more TV viewers around the globe can now get pleasure from each ‘Excessive Upkeep’ and ‘Killer In Plain Sight,’ two incredible — however very totally different — Frantic Films collection.”

In February, Brown signed an settlement to repurchase a 100% stake in Frantic Films from Kew Media Group, which beforehand owned the corporate from March 2017.

“I gained a whole lot of respect for Jonathan Ford after we beforehand labored collectively at Kew, so when he began Abacus we have been very comfortable to work with him on two of our newest collection,” Brown added. “As anticipated, he’s completed a superb job of it.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director of Abacus Media Rights, stated: “These are two very totally different collection — each with broad worldwide enchantment and each produced to the excessive customary broadcasters have come to count on from Frantic Films. ‘Excessive Upkeep’ provides an progressive method and distinctive behind-the-scenes entry to those fascinating buildings from all around the globe while ‘Killer In Plain Sight’ is binge-worthy TV that viewers are craving proper now: they’ll observe detectives because the investigations slowly unravel to disclose the murderers who’ve been hiding in plain sight.”