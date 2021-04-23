Hulu has already commissioned episodes of the How I Met Your Mom spin-off focused on Hilary Duff

Hulu has already commissioned the manufacturing of 10 episodes of the sequel to How I Met Your Mom name How I Met Your Father.

The scoop comes from The Hollywood Reporter, the place they have got reported that Hilary Duff is getting ready to big name within the tv comedy. How I Met Your Mom creators Carter Bays and Craig Tomas go back within the sequel as manufacturers along This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. They are going to additionally supervise this collection.

“We’re past excited to carry Hulu How I Met Your Father“Aptaker Berger informed THR.” The unique Carter and Craig collection revolutionized 30 minutes comedies, and we’re excited to pick out up the torch for the following technology, without any as opposed to Hilary Duff. “

They have got each mentioned they’re having a look ahead to the target audience assembly Sophie, who might be performed by way of Duff and his workforce, and they are going to see how they are going to thrive and search love in New York. ” The scoop comes months after Duff introduced that Disney Plus was once canceling Lizzie McGuire’s reboot.. He has persisted to paintings on More youthful, the Paramount Plus collection, and now we’re going to How I Met Your Father.

“I have been very fortunate in my occupation so that you can play nice characters, and I am having a look ahead to taking at the function of Sophie,” Duff informed THR. “As an enormous How I Met Your Mom fan, I’m venerated or even apprehensive that Carter and Craig entrusted me with the sequel to their advent. Isaac and Elizabeth are sensible and I’m having a look ahead to operating with them and their awesomeness.”

Consistent with THR, the plot of the sequel is as follows: “Within the close to long run, Sophie tells her son the tale of ways she met his father: a tale that takes us again to the yr 2021, wherein Sophie and her workforce of buddies are within the limbo of finding who they’re, what they would like out of lifestyles, and the way they are going to fall in love within the age of limitless courting apps and choices..”

No liberate date or window has been given, however we will be able to be having a look ahead to it.