Hulu Live TV Package Prices Increasing by $10 per Month

Like clockwork, Hulu is once more elevating charges on its dwell TV streaming bundles — one 12 months after the Disney-controlled firm final hiked costs.

The brand new costs are $10 per month greater than Hulu’s present charges and can go into impact Dec. 18, 2020. The upper charges apply to each present and new subscribers. Hulu started notifying subscribers of the worth hikes Monday.

Below the brand new pricing, the baseline Hulu + Live TV with adverts within the VOD content material bundle is rising to $64.99 per month (an 18% enhance) and the model with no VOD adverts is rising to $70.99 per month (up 16%). Each bundles present greater than 65 dwell channels, together with the 4 main broadcast networks, and entry to Hulu’s giant on-demand library.

Hulu final elevated costs on the web pay-TV packages precisely a 12 months in the past, when it boosted the month-to-month charges to $54.99 (with VOD adverts) and $60.99 (with out adverts) in December 2019. Earlier than that, Hulu raised the worth of the bottom live-TV bundle in January 2019, from $40 to $45 per month.

The Hulu subscription VOD-only plans will stay unchanged at $5.99 per month with adverts and $11.99 per month for no adverts.

Hulu operates the most important dwell TV streaming service within the U.S., with 4.1 million subscribers as of Oct. 3 (up 41% from a 12 months earlier), competing with Google’s YouTube TV, Dish’s Sling TV, FuboTV and others. Most Hulu prospects are on the SVOD-only plans: Total, Hulu had 36.6 million subscribers (up 28% 12 months over 12 months) on the finish of Disney’s most up-to-date quarter.

The Hulu + Live TV lineup consists of all 4 main broadcast nets — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — in nearly all U.S. markets, in addition to cable channels together with ESPN, FS1, CNN, Fox Information, FX, TNT, TBS, Bravo, Meals Community, Freeform, Lifetime, USA, Cartoon Community, Disney Channel, MSNBC and CNBC. Hulu additionally sells add-ons for HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax.

The dwell TV packages let subscribers stream totally different channels on two screens at a time and document as much as 60 hours on the cloud DVR (with improve choices out there).