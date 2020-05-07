Hulu Nabs ‘Scandal’ Streaming Rights to All Seasons Away From Netflix – Variety

Get the popcorn and wine prepared, Hulu subscribers: “Scandal,” Shonda Rhimes’ primetime political drama collection, is leaping from Netflix to Hulu later this month.

All seven seasons of “Scandal” — 124 episodes in all — will start streaming solely on Hulu as of Could 20, when the present will now not be on Netflix within the U.S. The collection was created by Rhimes (“Gray’s Anatomy,” “Non-public Observe”) and stars Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope.

The Washington, D.C.-set drama facilities round a staff of crisis-management operatives who sacrifice their time — and sometimes their ethics — to “deal with” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Over its seven seasons, “Scandal” storylines have explored political tradition, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.

“Scandal” was produced by ABC Studios. Rhimes and producing accomplice Betsy Beers (“Gray’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Homicide”), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are govt producers.

“Scandal” aired on ABC from 2012-18 the place it was a stalwart rankings driver. As well as to Kerry Washington, “Scandal” stars Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Bellamy Younger, Joshua Malina, Scott Foley, Portia De Rossi and Cornelius Smith Jr.

Hulu could also be getting the complete collection run of “Scandal,” however Netflix in 2017 struck a multiyear manufacturing take care of Rhimes — ending her 15-year partnership with ABC Studios.