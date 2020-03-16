Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In April 2020

Week of April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Full Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation) – 4/1/20

60 Days In: Narcoland: Full Season 1 (A&E) – 4/1/20

90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After?: Full Season 4 (TLC) – 4/1/20

Alone: Full Season 6 (Historical past) – 4/1/20

Breaking Amish: Full Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC) – 4/1/20

Deliver It!: Full Season 5 (Lifetime) – 4/1/20

Chopped: Full Season 36 (Meals Community) – 4/1/20

Cutthroat Kitchen: Full Season 12 (Meals Community) – 4/1/20

Dance Mothers: Full Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime) – 4/1/20

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Full Seasons 27 – 29 (Meals Community) – 4/1/20

Dr. Pimple Popper: Full Season 3 (TLC) – 4/1/20

Quick N’ Loud: Full Season 13 (Discovery) – 4/1/20

Fixer Higher (How We Acquired to Right here: Trying Again on Fixer Higher): Particular (HGTV) – 4/1/20

Cast in Fireplace: Full Season 6 (Historical past) – 4/1/20

Gold Medal Households: Full Season 1 (Lifetime) – 4/1/20

Hidden Potential: Full Season 1 (HGTV) – 4/1/20

Home Hunters: Full Season 120 (HGTV) – 4/1/20

Youngsters Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Full Season 1 (A&E) – 4/1/20

Little Girls: Atlanta: Full Season 5 (Lifetime) – 4/1/20

Little Girls: LA: Full Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime) – 4/1/20

Love It or Checklist It: Full Season 14 (HGTV) – 4/1/20

Married at First Sight: Full Season 9 (FYI) – 4/1/20

Marrying Thousands and thousands: Full Season 1 (Lifetime) – 4/1/20

Property Brothers: Full Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV) – 4/1/20

Taken at Start: Full Season 1 (TLC) – 4/1/20

The Household Chantel: Full Season 1 (TLC) – 4/1/20

The Meals That Constructed America: Full Season 1 (Historical past) – 4/1/20

The Kitchen: Full Seasons 16 – 18 (Meals Community) – 4/1/20

Til Loss of life Do Us Half: Full Season 1 (ID) – 4/1/20

TRANsitioning: Full Season 1 (FYI) – 4/1/20

The Ant Bully (2006) – 4/1/20

Bangkok Harmful (2008) – 4/1/20

Bend It Like Beckham (2003) – 4/1/20

Blazing Saddles (1974) – 4/1/20

The Ebook Of Eli (2010) – 4/1/20

The Enhance (1988) – 4/1/20

The Chumscrubber (2005) – 4/1/20

Diary of a Hitman (1991) – 4/1/20

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008) – 4/1/20

Dr. T. and the Girls (2000) – 4/1/20

The Everlasting (1998) – 4/1/20

The Full Monty (1997) – 4/1/20

Enjoyable in Acapulco (1963) – 4/1/20

Gator (1976) – 4/1/20

Get Good (2008) – 4/1/20

Gods and Monsters (1998) – 4/1/20

Gorky Park (1983) – 4/1/20

Hud (1963) – 4/1/20

Kill Invoice: Quantity 1 (2003) – 4/1/20

Kill Invoice: Quantity 2 (2004) – 4/1/20

The League of Extraordinary Gents (2003) – 4/1/20

Let Me In (2010) – 4/1/20

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – 4/1/20

The Mexican (2001) – 4/1/20

Distress (1990) – 4/1/20

Moll Flanders (1996) – 4/1/20

Telephone Sales space (2003) – 4/1/20

Repentance (2014) – 4/1/20

Dangerous Enterprise (1983) – 4/1/20

Romancing the Stone (1984) – 4/1/20

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) – 4/1/20

The Sender (1982) – 4/1/20

Shirley Valentine (1989) – 4/1/20

Spider-Man (2002) – 4/1/20

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019) – 4/1/20

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019) – 4/1/20

Who Let The Canine Out (2019) – 4/1/20

The X-Information: I Wish to Imagine (2008) – 4/1/20

Zombieland (2009) – 4/1/20

The Accused (1988) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Cadillac Man (1990) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Diana (2013) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Dude, The place’s My Automobile? (2000) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Discovering Steve McQueen (2019) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

The Forgotten (2004) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

The Nutty Professor (1996) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Unique Sin (2001) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Paranormal Exercise (2009) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Showtime (2002) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Snatch (2000) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Spider-Man (2002) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Celebrity (1999) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Surf’s Up (2007) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Undercover Brother (2002) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

WarGames (1983) – 4/1/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Future Man: Full Closing Season (Season 3) (Hulu) – 4/3/20

Your Fairly Face is Going to Hell: Full Season 4 (Grownup Swim) – 4/3/20

Siren: Season Three Premiere (Freeform) – 4/3/20

Outcry: Documentary Collection Premiere – 4/3/20 – (Showtime premium add-on required)

Zombieland: Double Faucet (2019) – 4/3/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

The Comic (2017) – 4/4/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Irrational Man (2015) – 4/4/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)

Woman within the Van (2015) – 4/4/20 – (Starz premium add-on required)