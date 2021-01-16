Hulu Promotes Originals Publicity Head Candice Ashton (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu has promoted Candice Ashton to vp, originals publicity. In her new function, the veteran communications exec will oversee publicity throughout collection, movie and documentaries. She’s going to report back to Hulu’s originals advertising and marketing chiefs — Barrie Gruner on collection and Spencer Peeples on movie and documentaries

Ashton joined Hulu in 2016 because it was ramping up its original-programming efforts. On the streaming service, she has led campaigns and awards pushes for collection together with “The Mindy Challenge,” “The Looming Tower,” “Tough Folks” and “Catch-22.” She additionally has overseen Hulu’s biannnual presence on the CTAM portion of the Tv Critics Affiliation press tour.

In 2018, she was promoted to steer Hulu’s originals-publicity staff, overseeing all publicity for the streamer’s slate of authentic collection and documentaries, together with “The Handmaid’s Story,” “The Act,” “Little Fires In every single place,” “Regular Folks,” “Ramy,” “The Nice,” “Hillary” and “Fyre Fraud.” Ashton not too long ago added to her purview oversight of publicity for Hulu’s original-film slate, which incorporates “Run,” starring Sarah Paulson; “Happiest Season,” starring Kristen Stewart; and the upcoming characteristic “The US vs. Billie Vacation” from director Lee Daniels.

Ashton started her profession at Viacom, the place she labored in a number of talent-relations and publicity roles throughout MTV, VH1 and CMT, spearheading publicity campaigns and reside occasions. She later moved to ABC, engaged on community and studio publicity efforts. There she launched “Bachelor in Paradise,” which grew to become one of many pillars of the precious “Bachelor” franchise. She additionally labored on campaigns for “Nashville,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell.”

Ashton acquired her bachelor’s diploma in communications from the College of San Diego and lives in Los Angeles together with her husband Robert Valenziano.