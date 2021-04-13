Hulu Releases ‘Shrill’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Hulu launched a trailer for the third and ultimate season of “Shrill,” which premieres on Might 7.

The third season finds Annie (performed by Aidy Bryant) energized by new momentum at work and her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan. Within the trailer, Annie goes on dates and new adventures whereas discovering her voice. The collection stars Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, E.R. Fightmaster and Patti Harrison.

“Shrill” is government produced by Ali Rushfield, who additionally serves as showrunner, Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. The collection is produced by Warner Bros. Tv, Broadway Video, and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros. Tv serves because the worldwide distributor.

Additionally in in the present day’s TV information roundup:

DATES

Apple TV Plus introduced that “Lisey’s Story,” the restricted thriller collection based mostly on the Stephen King novel of the identical title, will debut on June 4 with the primary two of eight episodes. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star alongside Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang. King, who wrote each episode, government produces alongside Moore, J. J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín, who additionally directs. “Lisey’s Story” hails from Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic Productions and Warner Bros. Tv.

Apple TV Plus additionally introduced that “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” a brand new docuseries that may discover groundbreaking expertise in music, will premiere on July 30. The six-part collection will characteristic Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and extra. “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” is produced by Tremolo Productions with Ronson, Morgan Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as government producers.

Bravo introduced that “Household Karma,” the primary docuseries to characteristic an all-Indian forged, will return for Season 2 with a supersized episode on June 2. “Household Karma” explores the private journeys of 9 younger Indian American buddies making an attempt to navigate life, friendship, careers and household. Returning forged members embrace Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel and Vishal Parvani, whereas Dillon Patel and Rish Karam will be a part of the brand new season.

HBO Max has introduced that “Technology Hustle” will premiere on April 22. The ten-episode docuseries follows younger con artists who’ve pulled off probably the most wildly creative scams of the brand new millennium. Episodes characteristic the tales of WeWork’s Adam Neumann, rip-off rapper Teejayx6 and extra. “Technology Hustle” is government produced by Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Angie Day, who additionally serves as showrunner, co-creator Yon Motskin, who additionally directs three episodes, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm. Isaac Bolden and Brad Hebert co-executive produce. The collection is produced by Jigsaw Productions and CNN Authentic Studios.

RENEWALS

MTV introduced that the favored courting competitors present “Double Shot at Love” has been renewed for a 3rd season. It can observe “Jersey Shore” star DJ Pauly D as he helps discover a excellent match for bachelor Vinny Guadagnino. The renewal comes after six months for the reason that present had wrapped up its Las Vegas-set second season. “Double Shot at Love,” the third spin-off of the “Shot at Love” collection starring Tila Tequila and the Ikki Twins, is produced by Todd Radnitz, Dan Caster and Diana Morelli for MTV with SallyAnn Salsano and 495 Productions.

AWARD SHOWS

The Peabody Awards will announce this yr’s 60 nominees on Might 4, adopted by an announcement of the winners in June. The nominees shall be chosen in leisure, information, documentary, arts, kids’s/youth and public service programming from over 1,300 entries from tv, podcasts/radio and the net. As a result of pandemic, The Peabody Awards has canceled its in-person ceremony and is engaged on plans to have a good time this yr’s honorees by an intimate digital occasion.

PARTNERSHIPS

Blue Ant Studios introduced a brand new improvement cope with Tamra Simmons, the Atlanta-based producer, author, expertise director and entrepreneur behind “Surviving R. Kelly.” Underneath the deal, Simmons will work with Blue Ant to develop a slate of unscripted tasks and produce content material that explores various views and experiences. This partnership is the newest in a collection of Blue Ant’s improvement initiatives that champion revolutionary and progressive women-led content material.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Media has signed former Tennessee Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. as a contributor. The previous five-term consultant from Memphis will supply commentary throughout all Fox News platforms, together with Fox News Channel and Fox Enterprise Community’s daytime and primetime programming. The announcement was made my Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

LATE-NIGHT

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Robinson and Celeste will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas John Stamos, Katheryn Winnick and Simple Life shall be on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” Daniel Kaluuya, Lucy Dacus and Taylor Swift will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert”; and Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti and Patrick Radden Keefe shall be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Late Present With James Corden” will characteristic Vanessa Kirby and Darren Criss, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shall be on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”